RFK Jr.’s Voice: What Is Wrong With Robert Kennedy’s Voice?

What is wrong with RFK Jr.’s voice? His presidential candidacy has brought more attention to his voice condition as he appears on podcasts and television with a very gravelly sounding voice.

According to Dysphonia.org, Robert F. Kennedy Jr.’s condition is “spasmodic dysphonia.” Kennedy testified on July 20, 2023, before a U.S. House Judiciary subcommittee, bringing more attention to his voice.

Here’s what you need to know:

RFK Jr.’s Voice Condition Is a ‘Chronic Neurological Voice Disorder’

Dysphonia.org explains that spasmodic dysphonia is “a chronic neurological voice disorder and a focal laryngeal dystonia. It results in involuntary spasms of the muscles that open or close the vocal folds, causing a voice that presents with breaks and strained/strangled quality or breathy quality, depending on the type of spasmodic dysphonia (adductor or abductor).”

What is the cause? The site explains:

Spasmodic dysphonia is known to be neurological in origin, but currently, the exact cause is not known. Investigation into the specific causes of the disorder is ongoing, and different areas of the brain may be involved. Researchers are looking at the basal ganglia, which helps to regulate movement; the cerebellum, which helps to control balance; along with the cortex which initiates movement and senses sensation. There may also be genetic component as genes have been identified in other forms of dystonia.

According to Cleveland Clinic, “Spasmodic dysphonia is a speech disorder that changes the way your voice sounds when you speak. Muscles in the larynx (voicebox) tighten or spasm when you try to talk. Then the vocal cords can’t vibrate properly to make normal sounds. A combination of treatments and therapies may lessen the symptoms and their effects on your life and work.”

The site explains, “The condition is rare, affecting only about 1 person per 100,000.”

RFK Jr. Says He Feels Sorry for People When They Have to Listen to Him Speak on Television

In a broadcast with NewsNation, Kennedy said he has had the disease since 1996, when he was 42-years-old.

“I got struck with a disease, a neurological disease, an injury,” he said in that broadcast.

According to Kennedy, spasmodic dysphonia makes his voice tremble. He didn’t know what was wrong at first, and people would write him letters and tell him what he had when he would appear on television, so he went to a physician and was diagnosed.

“It makes it, I think it makes it problematical for people to listen to me. I can not listen to myself on TV. I will never listen to this broadcast,” Kennedy said. He added: “So I feel sorry for you guys having to listen to me.”

There are a variety of treatments, according to Cleveland Clinic, including anti-anxiety medications, injections of Botox, surgery, and voice therapy.

According to the Gazette, there are “documented links” between some drug use and “basal ganglia impairment” that is present with the disorder. Kennedy has openly discussed being addicted to drugs in the past, but it’s not clear whether they are linked in his case, the Gazette reported.

ABC News reported in 2009 that Kennedy’s voice was raising attention to the disorder after he appeared on television to discuss energy conservation.

Kennedy told Oprah Winfrey: “I used to have a strong voice.” He added, “There’s a treatment for it: Botox shots. They put a needle into your voice box every four months. They still haven’t gotten my dose right.”

