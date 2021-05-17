Richard Montanez: Did He Invent Flamin’ Hot Cheetos?

Richard Montanez is at the center of a dispute with Frito-Lay over who invented Flamin’ Hot Cheetos, which the company says was actually invented by workers in Texas.

He says he did; they say he didn’t. What gives? Did Richard Montanez invent Flamin’ Hot Cheetos – or not? The controversy emerged after an Eva Longoria film project was announced on Montanez’s life. The Los Angeles Times then pierced the hype with an investigative story that debunked claims Montanez is the popular snack’s inventor.

Daily Variety reported in early May 2020 that Montanez was “a janitor at Frito Lay who took inspiration from his Mexican American heritage to create the wildly popular snack Flamin’ Hot Cheetos.” That’s been the storyline for years. But is it true?

Here’s what you need to know:

1. The Company Says That the ‘Facts Do Not Support the Urban Legend’

Frito-Lay told the Los Angeles Times that the story of Montanez is an “urban legend.’

“None of our records show that Richard was involved in any capacity in the Flamin’ Hot test market,” Frito-Lay wrote in a statement to the Times. “We have interviewed multiple personnel who were involved in the test market, and all of them indicate that Richard was not involved in any capacity in the test market. That doesn’t mean we don’t celebrate Richard, but the facts do not support the urban legend.”

Longoria had said that her “biggest priority to make sure we are telling Richard Montañez’s story authentically.”

2. Montanez Called Himself Frito-Lay’s ‘Greatest Ambassador’

According to Daily Variety, Montanez called himself Frito-Lay’s “greatest ambassador.”

“But I will say this, you’re going to love your company more than they will ever love you, keep that in perspective,” he added.

According to the Times, Montanez has been “telling the story of how he invented Flamin’ Hot Cheetoes” for a decade, adding that he pitched the idea to the company’s chief executive but was almost sabotaged by “corporate backstabbers.”

Although he didn’t speak to the Times, Montanez posted an Instagram video a short time later in which he says in part, “I don’t care what room you’re in, there’s always somebody in the room that’s going to try to steal your destiny. They may even say you never existed. I want you to do this: Write down your history, because if you don’t, somebody else will. Remember that. And also remember this, the best way to destroy a positive message is to destroy the messenger. Never allow that to happen to you. I’m certainly not going to allow it to happen to me.”

3. Another Employee Named Lynne Greenfeld Is Credited With Coming Up With the Product’s Name

The Los Angeles Times article says that Lynne Greenfeld, a “junior employee at Frito-Lay’s corporate office in Texas” was assigned to develop the Flamin’s Hot brand in 1989.

The newspaper reports that she thought of the name and helped launch the brand. The newspaper adds that an internal investigation was launched after she went to Frito-Lay upon hearing Montanez’s story back in 2018, and it determined he did not invent the snack.

“We value Richard’s many contributions to our company, especially his insights into Hispanic consumers, but we do not credit the creation of Flamin’ Hot Cheetos or any Flamin’ Hot products to him,” Frito-Lay said in a statement to the Times.

The Times reported that Flamin’ Hots “were created by a team of hotshot snack food professionals” in 1989 in Texas who were trying to come up with a product to compete with “spicy snacks” sold in inner city Midwestern stores. Fred Lindsay, a retired Frito-Lay salesman from Chicago, told the Times that he was the one who pressured the company to come up with a spicy competitor to compete in this market.

4. Montanez, Who Is the Son of Migrant Farm Workers, Has a Book Coming Out About His Life

It’s not just the Longoria film. There’s also a book by Montanez coming out in June. “Flamin’ Hot: The Incredible True Story of One Man’s Rise from Janitor to Top Executive,” it’s called, according to Amazon.com.

The book blurb says:

The unforgettable true story of how a janitor struggling to put food on the table invented Flamin’ Hot Cheetos in a secret test kitchen, breaking barriers and becoming the first Latino executive at Frito-Lay. Richard Montañez wasn’t supposed to have big dreams. Born to migrant farm workers and mired in grinding generational poverty, he left school in the sixth grade, eventually taking a job mopping floors at Frito Lay’s California factory to support his young wife and family. Everything changed when one night, at 28, Montañez took his future in his hands: he used his wife’s recipe for chili sauce to season a bag of plain Cheetos he’d snuck home. After an intense process of experimenting and testing, and an incredibly risky call to the company’s CEO, breaking with protocol, Montañez launched Flamin’ Hot Cheetos. He never expected the onslaught of discrimination, backstabbing, and attempted sabotage—or the chip’s explosive success. Flamin’ Hot shares the inside story of the world’s hottest snack food. Montañez not only disrupted the food industry with some much-needed spice, but also shook up a corporate culture in which everyone stayed in their lane. When a top food scientist at Frito-Lay sent out a memo telling sales and marketing to kill the new product before it made it to the store shelves—jealous that someone with no formal education beyond the sixth grade could do his job—Montañez was forced to go rogue once again to save his idea. Through creative thinking, community building, and a few powerful mindset shifts, he outsmarted the naysayers who tried to get in his way. This is the inspiring story of a man who made a science out of walking through closed doors. It’s also an empowerment manual for anyone stuck in a dead-end job or facing a system stacked against them. Flamin’ Hot provides hope that your present circumstances don’t have to dictate your future, carving a new path to the American Dream.

5. Montanez Did Rise From Being a Janitor to a Marketing Director at the Company & a Top Job With Pepsi

Although the Times didn’t find that Montanez invented the snack, they did find that he had an inspiring rise from janitor to company executive ranks all the same.

He eventually became a “director focused on marketing,” the Times reported, who “also pitched new product initiatives.” He later became vice president of multicultural sales & community promotions for PepsiCo.

On his Instagram page, Montanez seeks bookings and speaking engagements. “Creator of FLAMIN HOT CHEETOS,” his page says.

