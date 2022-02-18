NBA Rising Stars 2022 Live Stream: How to Watch Online

The Rising Stars game will debut a new four-team, three-game tournament format this Friday, when 12 NBA rookies, 12 NBA sophomores, and four G League Ignite development squad players take to the court on the opening night of the NBA All-Star Weekend in Cleveland, Ohio.

The mini-tournament (9 p.m. ET start time) will be televised on TNT. But if you don’t have cable, here are some different ways you can watch a live stream of the 2022 Rising Stars competition online:

Note: Heavy may earn an affiliate commission if you sign up via a link on this page

TNT is included in Sling TV’s “Sling Orange” or “Sling Blue” bundle, either of which can be included with a free three-day trial:

Get Sling TV

Once signed up for Sling TV, you can watch the 2022 Rising Stars live on the Sling TV app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or Series X/S, Samsung TV, LG TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), airTV Mini, Oculus, Portal, iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the Sling TV website.

DirecTV Stream (formerly AT&T TV) has four different channel packages: “Entertainment,” “Choice,” “Ultimate” and “Premier.” TNT is included in every one, but you can pick any package and any add-on you want with your free 14-day trial.

Note that the free trial isn’t advertised as such, but your “due today” amount will be $0 when signing up. If you watch on your computer, phone or tablet, you won’t be charged for 14 days. If you watch on a streaming device on your TV (Roku, Fire Stick, Apple TV, etc.), you will be charged for the first month, but you can get still get a full refund if you cancel before 14 days:

DirecTV Stream Free Trial

Once signed up for DirecTV Stream, you can watch the 2022 Rising Stars live on the DirecTV Stream app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Samsung TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the DirecTV Stream website.

Note: No free trial included

You can watch a live stream of TNT and 65+ other TV channels via Hulu With Live TV, which now also includes both ESPN+ and Disney+ as part of their special bundle:

Get Hulu With Live TV

Once signed up for Hulu With Live TV, you can watch the 2022 Rising Stars live on the Hulu app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or Series X/S, PlayStation 4 or 5, Nintendo Switch, Samsung TV, LG TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the Hulu website.

Rising Stars 2022 Preview

The 2022 Rising Stars game will feature a mini-tournament format that will showcase 12 NBA rookies, 12 NBA sophomores, and four NBA G League Ignite developmental squad players on Friday night in Cleveland, Ohio. There will be four seven-player teams that will take the court in two semifinal games and the winners of those games will face off in a final contest.

The four coaches that will lead their teams on Friday are NBA greats James Worthy, Isiah Thomas, Gary Payton, and Rick Barry. The rosters are highlighted by second-year sensations LaMelo Ball and Anthony Edwards and prospective Kia Rookie of the Year candidates Evan Mobley and Cade Cunningham.

Here’s a look at the format of the games to be contested and the rosters that were drafted.

2022 Rising Stars Format

Each of the three games will be played to a final target score and will not be timed. The two semifinals will be played until a team reaches the 50 point mark and the final will end once a team reaches the target score of 25.

The semifinals will consist of Team Isiah vs. Team Worthy and Team Barry vs. Team Payton. The winners of those two matchups will meet in the final game to decide the winner of the 2022 Rising Stars event.

Meet Team Barry

Eight-time NBA All-Star, NBA champion, and NBA Finals MVP Rick Barry will lead the youngest team on Friday which will consist of six NBA rookies and a player from the G League Ignite.

Team Barry will feature four of the top eight picks in the 2021 NBA Draft, including Pistons guard Cade Cunningham (No. 1 overall pick out of Oklahoma State), Cavaliers center Evan Mobley (third pick out of USC), Cavaliers small forward Isaac Okoro (fifth pick out of Auburn), and Magic small forward Franz Wagner (eighth pick out of Michigan).

Fellow rookies Alperen Sengun (Rockets, C) and Jae’Sean Tate (Rockets, SF), along with G League Ignite guard Dyson Daniels round out Barry’s squad.

Meet Team Payton

Nine-time NBA All-Star, NBA champion, and nine-time NBA All-Defensive First Team honoree Gary Payton will coach a team that will feature four rookies, two sophomores, and one G-Leaguer.

Team Gary is highlighted by Charlotte Hornets point guard LaMelo Ball, who is averaging 20.2 points, 7.4 assists, and 7.0 rebounds per game this season. Ball will be joined by second-year Timberwolves power forward Jaden McDaniels, rookies Scottie Barnes (Raptors, SF), Ayo Dosunmu (Bulls, SG), Bones Hyland (Nuggets, PG), and Jonathan Kuminga (Warriors, PF), along with G League Ignite guard Scoot Henderson.

Meet Team Isiah

Twelve-time NBA All-Star, two-time NBA champion, and two-time NBA Finals MVP Isiah Thomas will call the shots for the most veteran squad of the four, which will consist of six NBA sophomores and a member of the G League Ignite.

The top overall pick in the 2020 NBA Draft, Timberwolves small forward Anthony Edwards is the top scorer on the roster, averaging 21.9 points per game. He will be joined by Desmond Bane (Grizzlies, SG), Tyrese Haliburton (Kings, PG), Saddiq Bey (Pistons, SF), Precious Achiuwa (Raptors, PF), and Jaden Hardy (G League Invite, G).

Meet Team Worthy

Seven-time NBA All-Star, three-time NBA champion, and NBA Finals MVP James Worthy will lead a squad of four NBA rookies, two NBA sophomores, and one G League Ignite player.

Team Worthy will be highlighted by the backcourt star power of second-year guards Cole Anthony (Magic) and Tyrese Maxey (76ers). Anthony is averaging 17.7 points, 5.9 assists, and 5.8 rebounds per game, while Maxey is putting up 16.9 ppg and 4.6 apg this season.

Joining the two sophomore guards will be rookies Jalen Green (Rockets, SG), Jalen Suggs (Magic, SG), Josh Giddey (Thunder, SG), and Herbert Jones (Pelicans, SF), along with G League Ignite forward MarJon Beauchamp.