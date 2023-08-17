Robert L. Peters: House Committee Reveals Biden Pseudonym

The U.S. House Oversight Committee says that President Joe Biden used the pseudonym “Robert L. Peters” when he was vice president.

The Committee made the claim in a letter released on August 17, 2023.

“House Committee on Oversight and Accountability Chairman James Comer (R-Ky.) today is calling on the National Archives and Records Administration (NARA) to provide then-Vice President Joe Biden’s records regarding his duties as Vice President that overlapped with his son’s activities in Ukraine,” the statement read.

“Chairman Comer is requesting all unredacted documents and communications in which then-Vice President Joe Biden used a pseudonym; Hunter Biden, Eric Schwerin, or Devon Archer is copied; and all drafts of then-Vice President Biden’s speech delivered to the Ukrainian Rada in December 2015.”

It’s not the first time a politician has used a pseudonym. According to Slate Magazine, Republican Senator Mitt Romney was unmasked as the Twitter account, Pierre Delecto. Former FBI Director James Comey was using the Twitter handle “Reinhold Niebuhr,” Time Magazine reported.

Here’s what you need to know:

The Revelation Came in a Letter Sent to the Archivist of the United States

The letter was addressed to The Honorable Colleen Shogan, Archivist of the United States, National Archives and Records Administration.

“The Committee on Oversight and Accountability is investigating President Biden’s meetings and communications with certain family members and their business associates during his tenure as Vice President,” it says.

“The National Archives and Records Administration (NARA) has published the Biden Vice Presidential Records Collection, which contains information relevant to the Committee’s work. Many of these records have been redacted for publication pursuant to the Presidential Records Act (PRA) and the Freedom of Information Act (FOIA). To further our investigation, it is essential that the Committee review these documents in their original format.”

The House Oversight Committee Says a Document Relating to a Call Biden Took With Ukraine’s President Was Sent to ‘Robert L. Peters’

The Committee “seeks unrestricted special access under the PRA to Case Number 2023-0022-F, entitled ‘Email Messages To and/or From Vice President Biden and Hunter Biden related to Burisma and Ukraine,’ which has been published on NARA’s website,” the letter says.

“These records have been redacted for public release pursuant to the PRA and FOIA. For example, an email bearing the subject ‘Friday Schedule Card,’ is withheld in part under a ‘P6’ and ‘b(6)’ restrictions, denoting personal information regarding the subject under the PRA and FOIA respectively.”

Attached to this email, and made available on the NARA website, “is a document that indicates on 9:00 a.m. on May 27, 2016, Vice President Biden took a call with the president of Ukraine, Petro Poroshenko. It is concerning to the Committee, however, that this document was sent to ‘Robert L. Peters’—a pseudonym the Committee has identified as then Vice-President Biden. Additionally, the Committee questions why the then-Vice President’s son, Hunter Biden—and only Hunter Biden—was copied on this email to then-Vice President Biden.”

