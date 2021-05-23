How To Watch Robot Chicken Archie Special Online

There’s a new “Robot Chicken” special debuting Sunday, May 23 at midnight ET/PT on Adult Swim.

If you don’t have cable, here are some ways you can watch a live stream of “The Bleepin’ Robot Chicken Archie Comics Special” online for free:

‘The Bleepin’ Robot Chicken Archie Comics Special’ Preview

The Bleepin' Robot Chicken Archie Comics Special | May 23 | adult swimFinally, the teens at Riverdale High are gifted with their very own skewering stop-motion special with The Bleepin' Robot Chicken Archie Comics Special premiering Sunday, May 23 at midnight ET/PT on Adult Swim. In the half-hour special, Archie faces the action-packed return of Josie and the Pussycats from outer space to Riverdale in this animated…

The new “Robot Chicken” special is called “The Bleepin’ Robot Chicken Archie Comics Special” and in it, “Archie faces the action-packed return of Josie and the Pussycats from outer space to Riverdale in this animated comedy. Featuring the origin of Archie Andrews as only the Robot Chicken writers can tell it!,” according to the Adult Swim press release.

The voice cast for the special features Fred Armisen as Archie Andrews, Amy Sedaris as Betty Cooper, Betty Gilpin as Veronica Lodge, Jason Mantzoukas as Jughead Jones, Ryan Phillippe as Reggie Mantle, Clare Grant as Sabrina Spellman, Rachel Leigh Cook as Josie McCoy, Jane Lynch as Miss Grundy, Jared Harris as Mr. Weatherbee and Katee Sackhoff as Hilda Spellman. Singer Cree Summer does the singing voice for Josie.

Green, Breckin Meyer, and Donald Faison are also appearing as DuJour.

“We are so excited to dedicate an entire special featuring these beloved characters from Archie Comics,” Green told Variety in a statement. “As a fellow redhead, I’ve always loved and related to Archie. That love has culminated in this, ‘Robot Chicken’s’ purest expression of joy within the Archie universe.”

“Robot Chicken” is an Emmy-winning sketch comedy show done entirely in stop-motion animation. It is created and executive produced by Seth Green and Matthew Senreich, and it wrapped its 10th season in July 2020. It has not yet been renewed for the 11th season.

“The Bleepin’ Robot Chicken Archie Comics Special” airs Sunday, May 23 at midnight ET/PT on Adult Swim.