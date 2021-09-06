How to Watch ‘Robot Chicken’ Season 11 Online

Long-running adult cartoon “Robot Chicken” returns for its 11th season on Monday, September 6 at midnight ET/PT on the Cartoon Network’s Adult Swim.

If you don't have cable, here are some ways you can watch "Robot Chicken" streaming online:

‘Robot Chicken’ Season 11 Preview





Play



TRAILER: Robot Chicken Season 11 | adult swim SUBSCRIBE: youtube.com/adultswim1?sub_confirmation=1 About Adult Swim: Get your Adult Swim fix whenever and wherever you want at adultswim.com, or by downloading the Adult Swim app. Binge marathons or watch selected episodes of many of your favorite shows including Rick and Morty, Robot Chicken, The Eric Andre Show, Aqua Teen Hunger Force, and many more. Connect with… 2021-08-10T16:00:43Z

When we last saw the stop-motion gang of “Robot Chicken,” they were performing in “The Bleepin’ Robot Chicken Archie Comics Special,” where Josie and the Pussycats returned to Riverdale from outer space and Archie Andrews got an origin story that only “Robot Chicken” could think of.

But in the last actual series episode, which aired back in July 2020, the show celebrated its 200th episode with an installment titled “Endgame.” This milestone episode revealed “everything you wanted to know about his experiment with the chicken, the chair, and the televisions.”

Now when it returns for its 11th season, “Robot Chicken” is back with “more hilarious parodies and insane characters and personalities, from Joe Exotic to Peppa Pig,” teases the Adult Swim press release.

It continues:

The “Robot Chicken” Nerd and Bitch Pudding are also back along with a spooky Halloween-themed episode. And not to disappoint, no corner of pop culture is safe from “Robot Chicken’s” satirical gaze this season. The show skewers today’s biggest hits and classics including fan-favorite characters from movies, television shows, video games, celebrities, and even nursery rhymes – “Robot Chicken” spares nothing and no one and prides itself on having the most comedy a quarter-hour sketch comedy show can provide! “Robot Chicken” is created, and executive produced by Seth Green and Matthew Senreich, and their Stoopid Buddy Stoodios partners, John Harvatine IV and Eric Towner, also serve as executive producers. Green and Senreich also write, voice and with Tom Sheppard, direct the award-winning series.

The premiere episode is titled “May Cause a Whole Lotta Scabs” and its description teases, “‘Robot Chicken’ takes ‘Inside Out’s’ Riley farther inside and even more out; The Red Skull battles his ultimate nemesis; Rey gets more than she bargained for at the Skywalker homestead.”

Then on September 8 comes episode two, titled “May Cause Light Cannibalism.” Its description teases, “The Gargoyles get as hard as stone; Solid Snake must master the walk of shame; The Avengers learn to curb their enthusiasm.”

And on September 9 comes episode three, titled “May Cause Immaculate Conception.” Its description teases, “Robot Chicken’ asks if Totoro is overweight and doesn’t like the answer; Jigsaw outgrows his tricycle; The Washington Generals destroy the entire world of basketball.”

“Robot Chicken” airs nightly Monday through Thursday beginning Monday, September 6 through Thursday, September 23 at midnight Eastern and Pacific times on the Cartoon Network’s Adult Swim.