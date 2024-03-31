Illinois Mass Stabbing Suspect Beat Teen, 15, With Bat as She Watched Movie, Police Say

New details are emerging in the mass stabbing attack in Rockford, Illinois. Suspect Christian Soto is accused of attacking one of the victims, a teenage girl, with a bat as she watched a movie with two friends inside her home.

According to BBC, Soto is accused of entering the home of 15-year-old victim Jenna Newcomb “while she was watching a movie with two other girls.”

He used a baseball bat inside the home to attack the girls, killing Newcomb, who tried to save the other two teens, BBC reported.

Soto is now accused of 13 charges including murder and home invasion, according to WREX-TV. He is accused of murdering four people in the March 27 random stabbing spree, which occurred in the neighborhood where he lives.

The Winnebago County Coroner's Office identified the victims in the Wednesday stabbing attack as Rockford residents Jenna Newcomb, 15; Jay Larson, 49; Jacob Schupbach, 23; and Romona Schupbach, 63.

According to MyStateline, Soto is accused of breaking into victims’ homes during the attack. “He is accused of beating 15-year-old Jenna Newcomb to death with a bat, stabbing Romona and Jacob Schupbach to death, and stabbing and running over US Postal Carrier Jay Larson,” as well as injuring seven other people, the news site reported.

According to ABC News, Soto, 22, has claimed he was high on laced marijuana during the attack.

Here’s what you need to know about the other victims:

Romona & Jacob Schupbach

There is a GoFundMe page for victims Romona and Jacob Schupbach.

“Ramona and Jacob were unfortunate victims from the events in Rockford, Il on Wednesday March 27th. Do to this tragic and unexpected loss, now is a time to band together and support the Schupbach family. All funds raised will help fund the memorial services to be announced at a later date. Thank you in advance for your love and support,” it reads.

According to ABC News, the rampage started inside the Supbach home, where Soto was visiting Jacob Schupbach and smoking marijuana. He stabbed the two with a kitchen knife and then ran Schupbach over when he ran outside, ABC News reported.

Jenna Newcomb

There is also a GoFundMe set up to help the family of Jenna Newcomb.

“We are extremely saddened to be informing everyone that 15-year-old Jenna Newcomb fell victim and passed away due to injuries she sustained during the murderous attacks that happened in Rockford, Illinois on Wednesday March 27, 2024,” it says.

“Jenna’s sister Sarah was also seriously injured and is currently in ICU recovering from her injuries. We are asking for donations to assist the family with Jenna’s funeral costs and Sarah’s hospital and future treatment costs,” the page says.

“Also to support Jason while he is devoted to staying by his daughter’s side during her recovery period. This fund has been by created Jenna’s father’s co-workers from Otis Elevator. All money donated will be given to the Newcomb family.”

“Jenna’s mom wants the community to know that Jenna died saving her sister and her friend, and protecting them from further harm,” Rockford Mayor Tom McNamara said to ABC News.

Jay Larson

Lawrence Steward, also a letter carrier, remembered slain postal worker Jay Larson fondly.

“There’s nothing about him that was just run of the mill,” Steward said to ABC 7 Chicago. “You know, even describing how he laughs, you don’t say laugh… he had a giggle to him.”

He added: “You know, he grew up with people on this route. He made everyone feel like you were the most important person in the world at the time, that you had him in your life.”

Soto is accused of randomly attacking Larson outside and then running him over, ABC News reported.

Good Samaritan Keith Fahrney

There is also a GoFundMe page to help Keith Fahrney, a Good Samaritan who intervened in the attack. The GoFundMe page says:

Hi! My name is Rebecca and I am the wife of Keith Fahrney, the Good Samartian who saved one woman’s life and prevented many additional deaths on Wednesday, March 27, 2024. Keith was driving home from class that afternoon when he saw a woman being attacked less than 2 blocks from our house. He stopped to help and did not realize this woman was being actively stabbed at the time in a spree that left the city of Rockford speechless. He jumped in to help without any regard for his own life and distracted this man from further hurting the woman. When the man attempted to steal his Jeep while he was tending to the woman, he courageously opened the door and threw the man out of the car. This was just enough to distract the man. Keith did not know at the time was that he had been stabbed in the process of protecting his property. He has sustained injuries to his head and jawline resulting in staples and stitches, and will be out of work for at least a week. His heroic efforts allowed the police to catch the suspect and saved the woman’s life at the same time. We recognize that the community wants to give back, so we have set up this page to allow those who want to show their gratitude the opportunity to do so. Any funds raised will help support our family while Keith is out of work. Keith does not believe he is a hero, but the community, the woman’s family and our family does!

Soto is also accused of stabbing a woman and her two kids inside her home, but they survived, ABC reported, adding that he also attacked a woman named Lindsay Craig inside her home, but she survived when Fahrney intervened.

