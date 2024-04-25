Oklahoma Dad Faces 12 Years in Island Prison After Accidentally Bringing Deer Hunting Ammo on Trip

Ryan Watson is a married Oklahoma father who is facing a possible 12-year prison sentence in a Turks and Caicos prison after he says he accidentally brought deer hunting ammo to the islands.

A GoFundMe page set up to help the Watson family has raised more than $150,000. His wife Valerie Watson was also briefly taken into custody but has since been released, the page says.

“Currently the minimum custodial sentence in Turks and Caicos is 12 years for having firearms or ammunition in the country. The possibility of any amount of time behind bars is an excessively harsh sentence in this horrible situation,” the page says.

The latest update, from April 24, says that Ryan Watson “spent the last two nights in jail. Today they had a bail hearing and fortunately he was able to make bail. He is awaiting the next court appearance scheduled June 7th.”

“To not be with my kids, to not be home with Valerie right now, it’s the most awful thing that I have ever lived through at this point,” Ryan Watson told TODAY, which reported that the government of Turks and Caicos has given no indication of how it will handle his case.

According to NBC Boston, however, the court can find “exceptional circumstances” to waive the 12-year mandatory minimum sentence. The Turks and Caicos government issued a press release outlining that fact, and pointed out that four people who fell under the same sentencing structure released fine under that provision.

1. Ryan Watson, the Married Father of 2 Young Children, ‘Unknowingly’ Left 4 Rounds of Deer Hunting Ammunition in a Duffel Bag, the GoFundMe Page Says

The GoFundMe page says that the Watsons were visiting Turks and Caicos “with multiple couples celebrating several of their friend’s 40th birthdays.”

“They had their lives turned upside down when they tried to return home, as local airport security found four rounds of ammunition unknowingly left in a duffel bag from a deer hunting trip. It was not noticed by TSA when leaving America,” the page says.

“Now, they are facing a legal system that is unfamiliar, daunting, and expensive that operates differently than the American Justice System,” it adds.

“We are reaching out to you in a time of desperate need. The Watson family, loving parents of two young children, find themselves in a nightmare scenario—they are detained in a foreign country with no resolution in sight.”

According to Fox 23, the bullets were “four deer hunting rounds of ammunition in a Ziploc bag in one of their carry-on bags.”

Fox 23 reported that Ryan Watson was released on bail but is still on the island.

2. The Watsons Are ‘at Risk of Losing Everything,’ the GoFundMe Page Says

The GoFundMe page says the Watsons were “isolated from their family, friends, and children,” and notes, “They face mounting legal fees, living expenses, and the overwhelming stress of their situation. The emotional and financial toll is immense, and they are at risk of losing everything.”

The page notes:

As their community, we are rallying to support them, but we cannot do it alone. We urgently need your help to cover the escalating legal costs and ensure the Watsons have the basic necessities during this challenging time. Your donation, no matter the size, will contribute directly towards reuniting the Watson family and bringing them safely back home. Please show your support for the Watson family. Your generosity can light the way for their return, providing hope and relief in their moment of greatest need. Let’s stand together to bring them home—every act of kindness brings them one step closer.

In an April 23 update, the GoFundMe page revealed that “Valerie has been released of charges and is returning to Oklahoma today. Ryan remains in jail, with no current timetable for any possibility of bail or trial date. While we appreciate your support and willingness to help, please do not reach out directly to any of the TCI government officials during this time.”

3. Ryan Watson Works in Medical Sales & His Wife Is a Teacher, Reports Say

According to Fox 23, Ryan Watson works in “medical sales” and his wife is a teacher.

Ryan Watson’s Facebook page says he lives in Brock, Texas, and is from Shawnee, Oklahoma. It contains a family photo, and a profile picture showing him on a horse wearing a cowboy hat and carrying a lasso.

However, Valerie Watson’s Facebook page says the couple now lives in Edmond, Oklahoma. She is from Fort Worth, Texas. Her page also contains family photos.

A woman who shared the GoFundMe page wrote on Facebook, “I have a friend who needs help! I grew up with Valerie Watson and she married Ryan Watson and they have made the sweetest family!”

4. Ryan Watson Says He Had ‘Zero Criminal Intent,’ But the U.S. Embassy Previously Warned Travelers About the Stiff Mandatory Minimums

“I never recall putting those that ammunition in that bag,” Ryan Watson told TODAY. “But somehow they ended up in there.”

He added, “There was zero criminal intent. I had never, ever intended to bring any type of ammunition into this country.”

The U.S. Embassy in the Bahamas previously issued a travel alert in September 2023 that advises Americans, “TRAVEL ALERT: DO NOT BRING FIREARMS/AMMUNITION TO THE TURKS AND CAICOS ISLANDS.”

It reads,

Firearms, ammunition, and other weapons are not permitted in the Turks and Caicos Islands (TCI). TCI authorities strictly enforce all firearms related laws. The penalty for traveling to TCI with a firearm, ammunition, or other weapon is a minimum custodial sentence of twelve (12) years. We wish to remind all travelers that declaring a weapon in your luggage with an airline carrier does not grant permission to bring the weapon into TCI and will result in your arrest. We strongly encourage you to carefully check your luggage for stray ammunition or forgotten weapons before departing for TCI. If you bring a firearm or ammunition into TCI, we will not be able to secure your release from custody. You are subject to TCI laws and must follow local law enforcement procedures.

A statement from the attorney general’s chambers in Turks and Caicos says that, even if “exceptional circumstances” are found to waive the 12-year mandatory minimum sentence, “the court must still impose both a sentence of imprisonment and a fine but which are proportionality consistent with the exceptional circumstances.”

The Parliament of the islands had stiffened the penalty in 2022 “with the stated intention of deterring” firearm crimes in the islands.

Even so, in four separate cases within a two-year period, the Supreme Court “found that there were exceptional circumstances, and only imposed fines.” One person was given a custodial sentence “below the mandatory minimum,” the statement says.

5. People Offered Support for Ryan Watson & His Wife on the GoFundMe Page

People filled the Watsons’ GoFundMe page with supportive comments. “Valerie is one of our favorite SHS graduates, and the thought of her and Ryan being detained, separated from family and friends is heartbreaking. I hope the collective contributions help in some way. We will be praying for a quick resolution and peace of mind for them and their families,” wrote one woman.

“I haven’t been able to stop thinking about this unfortunate horrible experience. When bad things happen to good people.. it just hits different :(” another person wrote.

“This is outrageous! God bless your family!” wrote another person. And another comment writer expressed the opinion that the island should give Watson a fine and release him.

