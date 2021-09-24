How to Watch Ryder Cup 2021 Live Online for Free

The United States will look to take back the Ryder Cup this weekend when they battle Europe in front of a raucous home crowd at Whistling Straits in Sheboygan, Wisconsin.

TV coverage of the 2021 Ryder Cup will be split between Golf Channel and NBC. The event kicks off with two team sessions on Friday (Golf Channel, 8 a.m. – 7 p.m. ET), continues on Saturday with another two team sessions (Golf Channel, 8 a.m. – 9 a.m. ET; NBC, 9 a.m. – 7 p.m. ET) and wraps on Sunday with 12 singles matches (NBC, 12 p.m. – 6 p.m. ET).

But if you don't have cable, here are some different ways you can watch a live stream of the 2021 Ryder Cup:

Note: Heavy may earn an affiliate commission if you sign up via a link on this page

You can watch a live stream of NBC (live in most markets), Golf Channel and 100-plus other live TV channels on FuboTV, which comes with a free seven-day trial:

FuboTV Free Trial

Once signed up for FuboTV, you can watch the 2021 Ryder Cup live on the FuboTV app. You can also watch live via NBCSports.com or the NBC Sports app.

You can also watch live via NBCSports.com or the NBC Sports app. You’ll need to sign in to a cable provider to watch this way, but if you don’t have that, you can use your FuboTV credentials to log in and watch.

FuboTV comes with 250 hours of cloud DVR space, as well as a 72-hour look-back feature.

NBC (live in select markets) is included in Sling TV's "Sling Blue" channel bundle, while Golf Channel is in the "Sports Extra" add-on. You can get your first month for just $10 (Sling Blue) or $21 (Sling Blue plus Sports Extra):

Get Sling TV

Once signed up for Sling TV, you can watch the 2021 Ryder Cup live on the Sling TV app. You can also watch live via NBCSports.com or the NBC Sports app.

You can also watch live via NBCSports.com or the NBC Sports app. You’ll need to sign in to a cable provider to watch this way, but if you don’t have that, you can use your Sling credentials to log in and watch.

Sling TV comes included with 50 hours of cloud DVR.

DirecTV Stream (formerly AT&T TV) has four different channel packages: "Entertainment," "Choice," "Ultimate" and "Premier." NBC (live in most markets) is included in every one, while Golf Channel is in "Ultimate" and above, and it comes with a free 14-day trial.

Note that the free trial isn’t advertised as such, but your “due today” amount will be $0 when signing up. If you watch on your computer, phone or tablet, you won’t be charged for 14 days. If you watch on a streaming device on your TV (Roku, Fire Stick, Apple TV, etc.), you will be charged for the first month, but you can get still get a full refund if you cancel before 14 days:

DirecTV Stream Free Trial

Once signed up for DirecTV Stream, you can watch the 2021 Ryder Cup live on the DirecTV Stream app. You can also watch live via NBCSports.com or the NBC Sports app.

You can also watch live via NBCSports.com or the NBC Sports app. You’ll need to sign in to a cable provider to watch this way, but if you don’t have that, you can use your DirecTV Stream credentials (may still be listed as AT&T on the list of cable providers) to log in and watch.

DirecTV Stream also comes with 20 hours of Cloud DVR storage (with the ability to upgrade to unlimited hours).

You can watch a live stream of NBC (live in most markets), Golf Channel and 65+ other TV channels via Hulu With Live TV, which comes with a free seven-day trial:

Hulu With Live TV Free Trial

Once signed up for Hulu With Live TV, you can watch the 2021 Ryder Cup live on the Hulu app. You can also watch live via NBCSports.com or the NBC Sports app.

You can also watch live via NBCSports.com or the NBC Sports app. You’ll need to sign in to a cable provider to watch this way, but if you don’t have that, you can use your Hulu credentials to log in and watch.

Hulu with Live TV also comes with 50 hours of Cloud DVR storage (with the ability to upgrade to "Enhanced Cloud DVR," which gives you 200 hours of DVR space and the ability to fast forward through commercials).

Ryder Cup 2021 Preview

The 43rd Ryder Cup will finally tee off this weekend at Whistling Straits on the shores of Lake Michigan, a year after it was postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The United States team will be on home soil and looking to take back the Cup after they were beaten handily by the European team in 2018, 17.5-10.5, at Le Golf National in France. The Americans have won the Ryder Cup only twice in the last 20 years, with the Europeans taking nine of the last 12.

The Pete Dye-designed Whistling Straits course promises to be a wonderful setting for the three-day competition, that gets underway Friday morning. Whistling Straits, which will play like a coastal links course if the winds pick up off Lake Michigan, played host to three PGA Championships in the last two decades (2004, 2010, 2015).

The American squad comes into this year’s event with a loaded team on paper, with their 12-man roster including eight out of the top ten players in the world rankings.

The U.S. is led by captain Steve Stricker, a native of Wisconsin, and will feature a fresh look with six first-time Ryder Cup participants. This will be the first Ryder Cup without Tiger Woods and Phil Mickelson since 1993, although Mickelson will serve as one of Stricker’s vice-captains this weekend.

The Americans who will tee it up this week with previous Ryder Cup experience will be Jordan Spieth, Justin Thomas, Dustin Johnson, Brooks Koepka, Bryson DeChambeau and Tony Finau.

The U.S. rookies who will experience the cauldron of the Ryder Cup for the first time include FedEx Cup champion Patrick Cantlay, Olympic gold medalist Xander Schauffele, Open Championship winner Collin Morikawa, Harris English, Daniel Berger and Scottie Scheffler.

The European team, who will be captained by three-time major winner Padraig Harrington, will be led on the course by world No. 1 Jon Rahm and four-time major winner Rory McIlroy.

The Europeans will have a distinct advantage over the Americans in experience, with three Ryder Cup veterans on the roster over the age of 40 – Lee Westwood, Sergio Garcia and Ian Poulter. The 48-year-old Westwood will tie a European record when he tees it up in his 11th Ryder Cup, while Garcia comes into the event with the most career Ryder Cup points won in history – 25.5.

Three first-time participants will represent team Europe this weekend – 2019 Open Championship winner Shane Lowry, Viktor Hovland and Bernd Wiesberger. The European team will be rounded out by Tommy Fleetwood, Tyrrell Hatton, Paul Casey and Matthew Fitzpatrick.

The action is scheduled to get underway Friday morning with foursomes, which will feature four 2 vs. 2 matchplay matches which will use the alternate shot format, with the lowest score winning each respective hole. Four fourball matches will follow on Friday afternoon, in which all players in the 2 vs. 2 matches will play their own ball with the lowest score winning the respective hole.

Saturday will again feature a session of four foursome matches in the morning, followed by an afternoon session of four fourball matches. The Ryder Cup will ultimately be decided on Sunday when all 12 players from each side face-off in twelve singles matches.

The Americans will need to win a total of 14.5 points to take back the Cup, while the Europeans will need to capture 14 points to retain the title.