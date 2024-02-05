Los Angeles Woman Jumps on Fleeing Car Hood as Thief Steals French Bulldog, Onyx

Sadie Slater is the suspect accused in the theft of a French bulldog named Onyx in Los Angeles, California, but the animal has not been found.

Los Angeles police described a harrowing scene in a press release in which the dog’s owner was dining on a patio when Onyx was grabbed, and tried to save the dog by clinging to a fleeing car’s hood. ABC7 posted a video showing owner Ali Zacharias clinging to the car hood.

The Los Angeles Police Department’s gang and narcotics division wrote on X, “The USMATF @USMarshalsHQ worked through the night to locate and arrest the suspect wanted for this crime.” ABC News reported that the suspect, Slater, was arrested in Inglewood, California.

According to ABC News, the dog’s owner is named Ali Zacharias, and she was eating outside a Whole Foods when the dognapping occurred.

The LAPD’s post was accompanied by photos showing the woman’s arrest.

“I thought I was going to die. I just was like ‘this is it,'” said Ali Zacharias to ABC7.

The Victim Was Eating on a Patio When a Female Suspect Snatched the Bulldog & Ran, Police Say

In a press release, the LAPD wrote, “The Los Angeles Police Department’s Central Area detectives are asking for the public’s help in providing any information that would lead to the identification of the suspects involved in the robbery of a French Bulldog.”

“I didn’t want the car to drive away, so I ran and stood in front of it. They drove into me and I fell on top of the hood, and just started to grab on… Before I knew it, they were like backing up and taking off,” Zacharias told ABC7 of the group of thieves.

On January 18, 2024, around 3:45 p.m., the victim “was eating at a patio dinner on the 800 block of South Grand Avenue accompanied by her French Bulldog, Onyx,” the release says.

“A female suspect picked up the victim’s dog and fled. The victim chased after the suspect as she entered a white four door sedan, which was driven by an additional suspect. The suspects fled in their vehicle southbound on Grand Avenue. The victim attempted to stop the suspects by jumping on the hood of the vehicle as it traveled southbound from the location. The victim later fell from the vehicle and the suspects got away with her dog.”

Los Angeles Fire Department paramedics “responded to the location and treated the victim at scene for minor abrasions,” the release says.

“The first suspect is described as a female Black, approximately 25-years-old, wearing a gray hoodie, purple sweatpants, and black shoes. The second suspect is described as a male Black, approximately 25 years old. The suspect vehicle is described as a white KIA Forte, four door sedan,” the release said.

Los Angeles Police Wrote That They Were in ‘Relentless Pursuit’ of the Suspect Who Took the French Bulldog, Onyx

Before the arrest, LAPD wrote on X, “Your @LAPD_GND and @USMarshalsHQ are on the case to locate and arrest the suspects involved in the violent robbery of #Onyx. If you have any information of #Onyx whereabouts please call police and turn him in. The #relentless pursuit continues..”

Your @LAPD_GND and @USMarshalsHQ are on the case to locate and arrest the suspects involved in the violent robbery of #Onyx. If you have any information of #Onyx whereabouts please call police and turn him in. The #relentless pursuit continues….. @LAPDHQ @911LAPD @OPNATIONFan… https://t.co/bqy24lqnmm — Lillian L. Carranza🇺🇸 (@LAPDCARRANZA) February 3, 2024

LAPD’s Lillian Carranza then announced on X that one suspect was in custody, but the bulldog was still at large. “Your @LAPD_GND and @USMarshalsHQ

has been working diligently to locate and arrest suspect 1 on the violent robbery that took #Onyx. Code 4. Suspect 1 in custody. We will continue to search for the additional suspects and the safe return of #Onyx,” she wrote.

Police wrote, “Anyone with information is asked to contact Central Area Robbery Detective Mazzacano, or Detective Stanziale, at (213) 996-1877. During non-business hours or on weekends, calls should be directed to 1-877-LAPD-24-7 (1-877-527-3247).”

