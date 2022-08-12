Salman Rushdie Stabbed: Video & Photos

The “Satanic Verses” author Salman Rushdie was stabbed at a literary event in New York State on August 12, 2022, and the aftermath was captured on video.

Videos and photos showed the celebrated author lying on the ground as people gave him medical assistance. One video captured a man saying, “Oh my God” over and over again as the attack unfolded.

Watch: Sir Salman Rushdie is being attacked in NY #rushdie pic.twitter.com/4V5FUN3i1i — Doron Peskin (@PeskinDoron) August 12, 2022

According to the Associated Press, a reporter saw the suspect “punch or stab him 10 to 15 times as he was being introduced. The author was pushed or fell to the floor, and the man was arrested.”

New York Gov. Kathy Hochul told CNN that Rushdie is “alive” and “getting the care he needs.” A state trooper “stood up and saved his life and protected him as well as the moderator who was attacked as well,” the governor told CNN.

“Here is an individual who has spent decades speaking truth to power,” the governor said to CNN. “Someone who has been out there unafraid, despite the threats that have followed him his entire adult life it seems.”

According to The Guardian, Rushdie was in surgery after the attack.

Here’s what you need to know:

Videos Showed People Helping Rushdie & Him Being Rushed to a Helicopter

Author Salman Rushdie was attacked at a speaking event in Chautauqua, N.Y., on Friday by a man who stormed the stage and stabbed the writer in the neck, police said. https://t.co/PQqhVSFKkq pic.twitter.com/4QwIUzi3Jx — The Washington Post (@washingtonpost) August 12, 2022

One video (see above) showed Rushdie lying on the ground in the auditorium, surrounded by people who were trying to give him aid.

Another video showed Rushdie being taken on a stretcher to a helicopter.

Another video captured emergency responders rushing to Rushdie’s side.

A Man in a Black Shirt Jumped on Stage, Witnesses Say

Salman Rushdie was taken to the hospital by medical helicopter.

Author Salman Rushdie was stabbed after taking stage at a Chautauqua Institute event. This man has been detained by police.-#NYPD#SalmanRushdie #Newyork pic.twitter.com/M2xt3nicbh — Chaudhary Parvez (@ChaudharyParvez) August 12, 2022

A witness told CNN that a man in a black shirt appeared to be “punching” Rushdie after he “walking quickly” down an aisle and jumped on stage, and another witness told the cable news network that there were no metal detectives or security searches at the event.

The motive was not released. However, it’s no secret that Rushdie has long been living under threat of death due to his writings about the Muslim religion.

In 1989, according to CNN, Iran’s leader issued a “fatwa,” calling for his death because of the book “The Satanic Verses,” arguing that it blasphemed Islam.

Dr. Martin Haskell, a doctor who helped Rushdie, told the Associated Press that Rushdie’s injuries were “serious but recoverable.”

Rushdie Was Stabbed in the Neck, State Police Say

Eyewitness video captures the moment emergency responders rushed to help author Salman Rushdie after he was attacked on stage https://t.co/aeFA7p7Omz pic.twitter.com/9mPKH8T5ft — Reuters (@Reuters) August 12, 2022

In a news release, New York State Police revealed they “are investigating an attack on author Salman Rushdie prior to a speaking event at the Chautauqua Institution in Chautauqua, NY.”

On August 12, 2022, at about 11 a.m., “a male suspect ran up onto the stage and attacked Rushdie and an interviewer. Rushdie suffered an apparent stab wound to the neck, and was transported by helicopter to an area hospital. His condition is not yet known,” the news release said.

“The interviewer suffered a minor head injury. A State Trooper assigned to the event immediately took the suspect into custody. The Chautauqua County Sheriff’s Office assisted at the scene.”

The suspect’s name has not been released.

READ NEXT: TikTok Influencer’s Son Murdered at Gas Station