Minnesota Lawyer Praises Good Samaritans Who Saved Him From Burning Car in Viral Video

A viral video out of St. Paul, Minnesota, shows a group of Good Samaritans and first responder pull a local attorney named Sam Orbovich out of a burning car along Interstate 94.

The video shows the man’s car was on fire April 18 behind a guardrail when passing motorists stopped to help. They yanked on the door and did everything they could to free him. Then, a first responder showed up and was able to break the driver’s side window so the Good Samaritans could pull Orbovich to safety.

Orbovich is now speaking out and praising the Good Samaritans. “As an attorney who has represented caregivers in Minnesota for over 40 years, it comes as no surprise when well-trained professionals snap into action to save someone’s life or keep them out of harm’s way,” he told KTSP. “But it is incredibly heroic when people driving down the highway choose to put themselves at risk by running toward the flames to extract a stranger from a burning car that could explode at any moment.”

You can watch the video below. It was captured by the Tesla camera of one of the men who rushed to help, Kadir Tolla, according to WLBT-TV. The television station reported that the man who smashed the glass was a driver with the Minnesota Department of Transportation’s Freeway Incident Response Safety Team named Dave Klapaida.

“That was the craziest moment of my life,” Tolla said to the television station.

Here’s what you need to know:

Kadir Tolla, Whose Car Recorded the Video, Wrote That ‘Being Called a Hero Is Truly Humbling’

Kadir Tolla is the man who shared the video on Facebook. He wrote,

Dear friends, I’m overwhelmed by the outpouring of support and recognition that has come our way after the recent incident. Saving someone from a burning car was a team effort, and I’m grateful to have been in the right place at the right time with strangers who showed incredible bravery. While being called a hero is truly humbling, I believe that in moments of crisis, anyone would step up to help. It’s a reminder of the strength of humanity and the power of unity. Thank you to everyone who has reached out with kind words and encouragement. Let’s continue to support one another and spread positivity in the world. Together, we can make a difference. With heartfelt gratitude.

He also shared other videos to his Facebook page from different vantagepoints.

Tolla wrote, “In this world, human beings see many tests. When the fire hit us here he jumped from the bottom but the one in the car was staring us in the eye. Happy that God saved us too.”

The Driver, Sam Orbovich, Called the Rescuers ‘Incredibly Heroic’

Play

Sam Orbovich, the driver, only had “minor injuries,” according to WLBT.

“It was incredibly heroic,” Orbovich said in a statement to the television station. “Fred Rogers used to say that whenever someone sees something scary, look for the helpers. You will always find people who are helping.”

According to the Minneapolis Star-Tribune, Orbovich, 71, was initially unconscious.

“I am alive today because several good Samaritans and professional first responders saved my life,” Orbovich told the Star-Tribune. “It is incredibly heroic when people driving down the highway choose to put themselves at risk by running toward the flames to extract a stranger from a burning car that could explode at any moment.”

The State Patrol told ABC News that the crash occurred when Orbovich’s vehicle “struck a light pole and then guardrail.” Tessa Sand, a registered nurse, was among the Good Samaritans helping Orbovich, according to ABC News.

READ NEXT: Caitlin Clark’s Dad, Brent Clark.