Samantha & Aric Hutchinson: Jamie Komorowski Accused in Wedding Tragedy

Samantha and Aric Hutchinson were leaving their wedding reception in Folly Beach, South Carolina, when police say 25-year-old Jamie Komorowski ran into their golf cart while intoxicated, killing the new bride and injuring the groom.

According to a GoFundMe page to help the groom, who survived, the couple, Samantha and Aric Hutchinson, were just leaving their wedding reception on a golf cart when they were struck.

On Facebook, Samantha Hutchinson described herself as a “Marketing Coordinator at XenTegra.” Her maiden name was Samantha Miller, and she was also known as Sam Miller. Aric Hutchinson describes himself on Facebook as a “Residential Sales Representative at Hohmann & Barnard.”

“Thirty-four, wants to be a mom. And she can’t. My sister, a daughter, a wife, died in her wedding dress because someone made a terrible decision to get in the car,” Hutchinson’s sister, Mandi Jenkins, told News on 2.

Komorowski was accused of “three counts of felony DUI resulting in great bodily injury and/or death,” reported Count on 2, which added that she “has a history of speeding-related charges.”

Here’s what you need to know:

1. A GoFundMe Page Says That Samantha & Aric Hutchinson Were Leaving Their Wedding Reception on a Golf Cart When They Were ‘Struck From Behind’

A GoFundMe to help the groom has raised more than $400,000.

“Hi, my name is Annette Hutchinson, I am the mother of Aric Hutchinson, the groom. Aric lost the love of his life when my new daughter-in-law Samantha ‘Sam’ Hutchinson was tragically killed by a drunk driver moments after the picture above while leaving her wedding reception on April 28th in Folly Beach, South Carolina. My son is now in critical condition,” the GoFundMe page says.

“My son-in-law Benjamin Garrett and grandson Brogan Garrett from Morgan, Utah were escorting the couple from the reception in a golf cart when they were struck from behind by a drunk driver traveling 65 MPH in a 25 MPH zone. The golf cart was thrown over 100 yards and rolled several times,” the GoFundme continues.

“Sam died from her injuries. Aric is in serious condition and has had one of two reconstruction surgeries, numerous broken bones, and a brain injury, he will have a long recovery. Ben and Brogan were also injured, Ben seriously,” the page says.

2. Aric Hutchinson’s Mom Says She Was ‘Handed Aric’s Wedding Ring in a Plastic Bag’

On the GoFundMe page, Aric Hutchinson’s mom wrote, “I was handed Aric’s wedding ring in a plastic bag at the hospital, five hours after Sam placed it on his finger and they read each other their vows. Aric has lost the love of his life.”

She added: “This fundraiser will help pay for Sam’s burial and medical costs for Aric and his family. The couple made their home in both the groom’s home state of Utah and the state of South Carolina. The bride is from North Carolina.”

The page says: “The groom graduated from Bonneville High School in South Ogden, Utah and played college football for Snow College and Utah Tech.”

Ryan Belz wrote on Facebook,

Samantha Miller was my co-worker, and more importantly my friend. We shared a love for our fur babies, and she was one of the sweetest people I’ve ever known. On Saturday night, she was celebrating one of the most amazing nights of her life at her beautiful wedding, only to have it all so quickly just get ripped away and become such an horrific, unfathomable nightmare. When was heading home that night, she was hit and killed by a drunk driver. Her husband Aric survived, but is still in critical condition. It’s truly the most heartbreaking situation I’ve ever heard.

3. A Man Described the Couple as ‘Sweet’ With ‘Many Smiles’ & the Wedding as ‘Perfect’

Michael D. Peifer, a professional musician who performs at weddings, wrote on Facebook, “I am so heartbroken to share that on Friday April 28, 2023 a young lady was driving intoxicated on Folly Beach, traveling 65 miles per hour and hit the golf cart carrying 4 people from a wedding that I was honored to be involved with at Pelican Watch on Folly, tragically ending the life of the beautiful Bride, Samantha only minutes after leaving her perfect wedding.”

He continued: “The accident has left her new husband Aric in critical condition and badly injured two others on the golf cart. The link below is a Gofundme set up by the Grooms Mother Annette to help pay for hospital bills. The Gofundme post has details about the Groom and others involved.”

Peifer added: “PLEASE pray for this family and GIVE if you can. They were such a sweet couple, many smiles, laughs and tears at such a perfect wedding. 😞”

4. Photos Show Samantha Miller Hutchinson on Her Wedding Day

Photos have emerged showing Samantha Miller Hutchinson on her wedding day.

The bride’s sister, Mandi Jenkins, told Count on 2, “I’ve never seen my sister look so beautiful and so happy.”

She said that the couple was traveling on the golf cart back to their AirBnB. “And the sirens started. And the sirens kept going. And the sirens didn’t stop. And my mom said, ‘something happened to Sam,’ not knowing anything,” Jenkins told News 2.

“Just get married already, a friend wrote with a photo of Samantha Miller and Aric Hutchinson in 2020.

5. Jamie Komorowski Is accused of Being Uncooperative at the Scene & Smelling of Alcohol

According to Count on 2, an officer described seeing a “large crash scene with a golf cart on its side” and victims lying on the ground around 10:15 p.m.

Samantha Hutchinson died at the scene, according to the television station, which cited police affidavits that indicated three people were riding on the golf cart.

The 25 year old Toyota driver, Jamie Komorowski, told the officer she had only drank one beer and one tequila but smelled of alcohol and “was unsteady on her feet and had trouble standing,” the television station reported, citing the affidavits.

Asked to perform a field sobriety test, she “strongly refused and became uncooperative,” the reports state, according to Count on 2.

Heavy has reached out to the Folly Beach Police Department for additional details.

READ NEXT: Louisville Active Shooter Connor Sturgeon.