San Francisco vs Gonzaga Basketball Live Stream: How to Watch Online

Top-ranked Gonzaga (14-2) hosts San Francisco (15-3) at “The Kennel” in Spokane, Washington.

The game (11 p.m. ET start time) will be televised on CBS Sports Network. But if you don’t have cable, here are some different ways you can watch a live stream of San Francisco vs Gonzaga online:

Note: Heavy may earn an affiliate commission if you sign up via a link on this page

You can watch a live stream of CBS Sports Network and 100-plus other live TV channels on FuboTV, which comes with a free seven-day trial:

FuboTV Free Trial

Once signed up for FuboTV, you can watch San Francisco vs Gonzaga live on the FuboTV app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or Series X/S, Samsung TV, LG TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the FuboTV website.

If you can’t watch live, FuboTV comes with 250 hours of cloud DVR space, as well as a 72-hour look-back feature, which allows you to watch the game on-demand within three days of its conclusion, even if you don’t record it.

DirecTV Stream (formerly AT&T TV) has four different channel packages: “Entertainment,” “Choice,” “Ultimate” and “Premier.” CBS Sports Network is only included in “Ultimate” and “Premier,” but you can pick any package and any add-on you want with your free 14-day trial.

Note that the free trial isn’t advertised as such, but your “due today” amount will be $0 when signing up. If you watch on your computer, phone or tablet, you won’t be charged for 14 days. If you watch on a streaming device on your TV (Roku, Fire Stick, Apple TV, etc.), you will be charged for the first month, but you can get still get a full refund if you cancel before 14 days:

DirecTV Stream Free Trial

Once signed up for DirecTV Stream, you can watch San Francisco vs Gonzaga live on the DirecTV Stream app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Samsung TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the DirecTV Stream website.

You can watch a live stream of CBS Sports Network and 65+ other TV channels via Hulu With Live TV, which now also includes both ESPN+ and Disney+ as part of their special bundle:

Get Hulu With Live TV

Once signed up for Hulu With Live TV, you can watch San Francisco vs Gonzaga live on the Hulu app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or Series X/S, PlayStation 4 or 5, Nintendo Switch, Samsung TV, LG TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the Hulu website.

If you can’t watch live, Hulu with Live TV also comes with 50 hours of Cloud DVR storage (with the ability to upgrade to “Enhanced Cloud DVR,” which gives you 200 hours of DVR space and the ability to fast forward through commercials).

San Francisco vs Gonzaga Preview

This one could be worth the wait.

No. 1 Gonzaga and San Francisco will meet in a rescheduled matchup from a previous COVID-19 protocol postponement from Jan. 6.

Gonzaga reclaimed the top ranking in college basketball this week after a plethora of recent upsets. The Zags will try to keep the San Francisco Dons from pulling an upset. The Dons come into the game needing a big upset to help its NCAA Tournament chances. USF hasn’t made the Big Dance since 1998.

“I told Mark (Few, Gonzaga coach) I want to play the game, but we’re not going to put you on a Tuesday when I have to go play Saint Mary’s and Santa Clara on Thursday and Saturday,” USF head coach Todd Golden said according to Jim Meehan of The Spokesman-Review. “Fortunately, Portland was a great partner and willing to move that game.”

Golden noted that his team’s “margin for error shrunk a little bit” for making the tournament according to Meehan, and a win over the nation’s top team could go a long way. The Dons brought in solid transfers during the offseason and could challenge the Zags with “playmaking guards and interior presence”, Meehan wrote.

Dons guard Jamaree Bouyea leads the team in scoring with 17.9 points per game. He also averages 4.9 rebounds and 3.8 assists per night.

San Diego transfer Yauhen Massalski has emerged as one of the top players for the Dons. The forward averages 14.1 points, 8.2 rebounds, and 1.5 assists per contest.

USF will have to find a way to slow down Gonzaga forward Drew Timme and 7-foot center Che Holmgren. That doesn’t include the Zags’ host of other talented players.

“I know coach Few and the program well enough, there’s certain things they’re striving to do, and if you can keep them off-balance or throw different looks at them … you have to be willing to get out of your comfort zone, like we have in the past,” Golden said per Meehan. “It’s house money. You’re expected to go up there and lose, so why not go for it and see what happens?”

Timme averages a team-high 18.6 points, and he’s hit the 30-point mark twice recently and three times overall this season.

“It’s amazing how easy he scores it,” Few said per Field Level Media. “He had a lot of traffic in there. He’s unbelievable. He’s been an elite scorer in all of college basketball the last two years. And guys are doing a good job finding him.”

Similar for Holmgren, who averages 13.1 points and 8.5 rebounds as a freshman.