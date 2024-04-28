New York Council Members Want Investigation After Video Showed DA Swearing at Officer, Refusing Orders

Monroe County District Attorney Sandra Doorley swore at a Webster, New York, police officer and drove to her home instead of pulling over, a full police body camera video shows. The video has now gone viral.

According to the New York Post, the Rochester City Council sent a letter to New York Attorney General Letitia James asking for a state investigation into Doorley’s actions.

The letter says that “given the gravity of the matter, we are asking for a thorough investigation into Ms. Doorley’s conduct. It is crucial to determine whether her actions during the traffic stop reflect broader issues that could impact the fair administration of justice in Monroe County. Furthermore, an investigation will help ensure accountability and demonstrate that no one regardless of their position, is above the law.”

The statement says, “As public officials, we are held to the highest standards of ethics accountability, and respect for the law. The behavior exhibited by Ms Doorley during the traffic stop, as captured in the body camera footage, appears to violate these standards.”

“Recent body camera footage, shared by the Webster Police Department, has raised significant concerns regarding Ms. Doorley’s behavior during a traffic stop in Webster, New York,” the Post quoted the letter, which was signed by all nine city council members.

The video, which you can watch in full later in this article, shows Doorley in her garage with the police officer. Her vehicle is also in the garage. “I’m the DA,” she tells the officer. “I was going 55 coming home from work.”

“55 in a 35,” the officer says. She tells him to call the police chief “right now.”

“Just write me the f****** ticket. I really don’t care. Because I’m the one who’s going to prosecute myself. You know what I’ll do with the ticket,” Doorley said to the officer, chuckling.

The video was first obtained by WXXI News on April 26 through an open records request.

“I didn’t pull over. I just figured I’d drive to my driveway instead,” she says in the body cam video.

Here’s what you need to know:

The Full Body Cam Video Shows DA Sandra Doorley Acting Belligerent With the Police Officer After Driving Home When He Tried to Pull Her Over

Play

in the body cam video, the officer tells Doorley she’s not supposed to be on the phone while driving. “Yes, I am with the hands-free absolutely,” she responds.

“Why are you so upset with me? I’m doing my job,” he asks.

“No, I’m not staying over here,” she says when the officer asks her to.

“Can you please tell him to leave me alone,” she says in the phone at another point. “Talk to Dennis. This is ridiculous. Just go away,” she says, referring to the local police chief.

“Ma’am this is a legal traffic stop,” the officer says.

The officer then says “She’s not complying with any of my commands.” He said he tried to stop her on a nearby roadway.

“Ma’am you can’t just go inside. This is a traffic stop,” he says.

“I know the law better than you. Get out of my f****** house,” she says.

“I don’t know why you’re acting like this towards me. Would you please go to the back of the vehicle,” the officer says at another point.

“I’m not going to. I’m home,” Doorley said.

He asks her to go to the back of the vehicle. “You were supposed to stop on Phillips Road,” the officer says.

She said, “Yeah, there were other people on the road too. I’m not dealing with you right now.”

“I’m not going to,” she said.

“I am the DA,” she says. “I am the DA.”

“I just don’t understand the hostility toward me. I am doing my job,” says the officer.

“You’re being an a******. I’m the DA in Monroe County,” she says.

“That doesn’t give you a right to go 55 in a 35,” he responds.

“I’m the one who prosecutes it, ok?” she says. “Half the time I was on the phone with Dennis telling him, ‘Why are you pulling me over?'”

She tells the officer, “You should know the law.”

“You know what, I’ve been dealing with all day three murders in the city. You think I really care if I was going 20 miles over the speed limit,” Doorley says at another point.

“I’m just doing my job,” the officer says.

The officer said he followed her because “you’re not stopping.” At one point, the officer asks for a supervisor to come

“Just come outside over here,” he says to Doorley at another point.

“No, I’m not going outside. I’m waiting for you to leave,” she retorts.

He says the chief told him to call a supervisor.

“I started my lights back at Phillips road,” the officer says. “I was directly behind you.”

She said she didn’t care if he wrote her a ticket. “I’ve had a really bad day,” Doorley says.

Monroe County District Attorney Sandra Doorley Released a Statement Saying She Believes in ‘Accepting Responsibility for My Actions’

The supervisor shows up and tells her she was supposed to pull over to the side of the road. “You should know better,” the other officer says.

WXXI reported that the supervisor who responded to the scene was Lt. Jeff Webster.

In a statement to WXXI, Doorley said,

On Monday, April 22, 2024, I was driving home following a busy day at work. I admit that I was not paying attention to my speed on Phillips Road in the Town of Webster. Less than half a mile from my neighborhood, I noticed a Webster Police car behind me. Once I realized that the intention of the car was to pull me over, I called the Webster Police Chief to inform him that I was not a threat and that I would speak to the Officer at my house down the street. The Webster Police Officer followed me to my house and issued me a speeding ticket for my speed of 55mph in a 35mph zone. I acknowledged that I was speeding and I accepted the ticket. By 1:00PM the following day, I pled guilty and sent the ticket to the Webster Town Court because I believe in accepting responsibility for my actions and had no intention of using my position to receive a benefit. Nobody, including your District Attorney, is above the rule of law, even traffic laws. Anybody who knows me understands without a doubt that I have dedicated my entire 33 year career to the safety of this community. My work to ensure the safety and respect of law enforcement is well proven time and time again. I stand by my work and stand by my commitment to the public safety of Monroe County.

WXXI identified the officer as Officer Cameron Crisafulli.

However, the Rochester City Council members wrote James, according to the Post, that Doorley’s “behavior undermines the credibility and integrity of our justice system and erodes public trust.”

Doorley’s website bio says,

Elected in 2011, Sandra Doorley is the first female District Attorney in Monroe County history. In 2015 and 2019, Doorley was re-elected to her second and third four year terms. Prior to assuming office, Doorley served the District Attorney’s Office with distinction for nearly twenty years, successfully prosecuting thousands of high profile criminal cases and compiling an impressive record of victories.

The website adds, “Sandra Doorley is a graduate of the Syracuse University School of Law and completed her undergraduate studies at the University at Albany. She currently lives with her family in Webster.”

