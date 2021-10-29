How to Watch Scooby-Doo Reunion Special 2021 Streaming Online

Calling all “Scooby-Doo” fans: To celebrate over 50 years of solving mysteries, the gang is reuniting on the Warner Bros. backlot for a special episode, premiering Friday, October 29 at 8 p.m. ET/PT times on The CW.

If you don’t have cable, here are some different ways you can watch a live stream of “Scooby-Doo, Where Are You Now!” online:

Heavy may earn an affiliate commission if you sign up via a link on this page

Hosted by actress Janel Parrish of “Pretty Little Liars” fame, this new special aims to reunite the Scooby Gang to take a look back at its most chilling cases. But in true “Scooby-Doo” fashion, there’s something evil afoot on the Warner Bros. Studios backlot.

The CW press release teases:

After 52 years of solving mysteries, the Scooby Gang reunites for “Scooby-Doo, Where Are You Now.” The gang gathers at Warner Bros. Studios to reminisce about their favorite cases and how they were filmed. But it turns out that the backlot may have its OWN monster problem! Fred (Frank Welker), Daphne (Grey Griffin), Velma (Kate Micucci), Shaggy (Matthew Lillard) and Scooby-Doo (Fred Welker) investigate this mystery while celebrating the legacy of the franchise during this one-hour special. Hosted by Janel Parrish (“Pretty Little Liars”), special guests joining the Scooby gang include author Jerry Beck, Karamo Brown (“Queer Eye”), producer Tony Cervone (“Scoob!”), Seth Green (“Family Guy”), Olivia Liang (“Kung Fu”), producer David Silverman (“The Simpsons”), animator Tom Sito, Mitch Watson (“Scooby-Doo! Mystery Incorporated”), “Weird Al” Yankovic and Cheri Oteri (“Saturday Night Live”).

In an interview with Animation Xpress, director Jonathan Stern said he wanted this to feel like some of the recent reunion specials, like “Friends: The Reunion,” but with a “Scooby-Doo” twist.

“There is a wave of reunion specials on TV right now. Rather than doing a classic clip show, we thought we would create something awesome and here we are, with the ‘Scooby-Doo’ reunion special!” said Stern, adding, “There is no specific reason to make this special, it’s just we all want to see more ‘Scooby-Doo’ shows. We just thought ‘It’s time for a special’, so we created this special.”

He also said they treated the characters like real actors who have been playing roles on a TV series for decades.

“On a deeper level we do not really see Velma, Fred, Daphne, Shaggy and Scooby as characters but as professional actors who are recollecting their happy and bad times at Warner Bros. backlot,” said Stern. “Here, one can see how these characters are playing professional ghost hunters, however, they have the same name, personalities and character traits. We added a lot of jokes and humor about what it is like to be an actor playing an iconic role from 50 years and rather than being in some haunted mansions or out in the spooky world, this time Scooby and the team stick together at Warner Bros. backlot. Fans can enjoy a lot of classic comedies featuring the iconic Scooby characters.”

The “Scooby-Doo, Where Are You Now” reunion speccial airs Friday, October 29 at 8 p.m. Eastern and Pacific on The CW.