SEC Tournament 2021 Live Stream: How to Watch Every Game Online

After an up and down regular season, the SEC Tournament takes over Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tenn. with No. 6 Alabama and No. 8 Arkansas leading the way.

The first-round game (Wed, Mar. 10), second-round games (Thur, Mar. 11) and half of the quarterfinals (Fri, Mar. 12) will be on SEC Network, while the other quarterfinals, semifinals (Sat, Mar. 13) and championship (Sun, Mar. 14) will be on ESPN.

If you don’t have cable, here are several different ways you can watch a live stream of every 2021 SEC Tournament game online for free:

Note: Heavy may earn an affiliate commission if you sign up via a link on this page

You can watch a live stream of ESPN, SEC Network and 130-plus other TV channels on FuboTV. ESPN is included in the main channel package and SEC Network is in the “Sports Plus” add-on. Both can be included in your seven-day free trial:

FuboTV Free Trial

Once signed up for FuboTV, you can watch every SEC Tournament game live on the FuboTV app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV, or Firestick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, Samsung Smart TV, Android TV, iPhone, Android phone, iPad, or Android tablet. Or you can watch the game on your computer via the FuboTV website.

If you can’t watch live, FuboTV also comes with 250 hours of cloud DVR space.

You can also watch the games live or on-demand via ESPN.com or the ESPN app. You’ll need to sign in to a TV provider to watch this way, but you can use your Fubo credentials to do that.

AT&T TV has four different channel packages: “Entertainment”, “Choice”, “Ultimate” and “Premier.” ESPN is included in all of them, while the SEC Network is in the “Choice” and above bundles. You can pick any package and any add-on you want for your free 14-day trial.

Note that the free trial isn’t advertised as such, but when you sign up and select whatever bundle and extras you want, you’ll see that — if you’re a new customer — the “due today” amount is $0. You won’t be charged for 14 days, and you can cancel at any time:

AT&T TV Free Trial

Once signed up for AT&T TV, you can watch every SEC Tournament game live on the AT&T TV app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Samsung Smart TV, iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the AT&T TV website.

If you can’t watch live, AT&T TV also comes with 20 hours of Cloud DVR storage (with the ability to upgrade to 500 hours).

You can also watch the games live or on-demand via ESPN.com or the ESPN app. You’ll need to sign in to a TV provider to watch this way, but you can use your AT&T TV credentials to do that.

You can watch a live stream of ESPN, SEC Network and 40-plus other TV channels via Sling TV’s Sling Orange plus Sports Extra bundle. This option doesn’t come with a free trial, but it’s the cheapest streaming service with both ESPN and SEC Network:

Get Sling TV

Once signed up for Sling TV, you can watch every SEC Tournament game live on the Sling TV app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV, or Firestick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, Samsung Smart TV, LG Smart TV, Android TV, airTV Mini, Oculus, Portal, iPhone, Android phone, iPad, or Android tablet. Or you can watch the game on your computer via the Sling TV website.

If you can’t watch live, Sling TV comes included with 10 hours of cloud DVR.

You can also watch the games live or on-demand via ESPN.com or the ESPN app. You’ll need to sign in to a TV provider to watch this way, but you can use your Sling credentials to do that.

You can watch a live stream of ESPN, SEC Network and 65+ other TV channels on Vidgo, which you can try with a free seven-day trial:

Vidgo Free Trial

Once signed up for Vidgo, you can watch every SEC Tournament game live on the Vidgo app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV, or Firestick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Android TV, iPhone, Android phone, iPad, or Android tablet. Or you can watch the game on your computer via the Vidgo website.

You can also watch the games live or on-demand via ESPN.com or the ESPN app. You’ll need to sign in to a TV provider to watch this way, but you can use your Vidgo credentials to do that.

You can watch a live stream of ESPN, SEC Network and 65+ other TV channels via Hulu With Live TV, which comes with a seven-day free trial:

Hulu With Live TV Free Trial

Once signed up for Hulu With Live TV, you can watch every SEC Tournament game live on the Hulu app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV, or Firestick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, Xbox 360, PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch, Samsung Smart TV, LG Smart TV, Android TV, iPhone, Android phone, iPad, or Android tablet. Or you can watch the game on your computer via the Hulu website.

If you can’t watch live, Hulu with Live TV also comes with 50 hours of Cloud DVR storage (with the ability to upgrade to “Enhanced Cloud DVR,” which gives you 200 hours of DVR space and the ability to fast forward through commercials).

You can also watch the games live or on-demand via ESPN.com or the ESPN app. You’ll need to sign in to a TV provider to watch this way, but you can use your Hulu credentials to do that.

SEC Tournament 2021 Preview

Alabama hasn’t won the SEC Tournament since 1991, but enter this year’s affair as the top contender after reeling off a 21-6 record, which included a 16-2 mark against conference foes.

In fact, the Crimson Tide have an outside shot of earning a top seed in the NCAA Tournament if they run the table in the SEC tourney.

“Alabama could get a number one seed,” ESPN’s Jay Bilas said. “If they win their tournament and the Big Ten, you have Michigan and/or Illinois and Iowa lose really early in their conference tournament, which could happen, you could see a team like Alabama slide in there. But I think Alabama’s going to be a number two seed. I think they’re capable of the Final Four because they can score.”

Alabama will have some competition, most notably Arkansas — the No. 8 ranked team in the nation — and perennial powers like Kentucky, Tennessee and Florida having down years.

“We can’t afford in Nashville to come out like we did [Saturday],” Alabama head coach Nate Oats told al.com, referring to his team’s hard-fought victory against Georgia in their season finale. “Proud of our guys, but we’ve got to get back to playing better. More like the second half than the first half going into Nashville.

“Some of the teams that don’t have the best records have a ton of talent and are now starting to come together,” Oats added. “You’re seeing maybe what they hoped they could be. Well, that’s a dangerous team.”

The action starts on Wednesday, but the top four seeds in the tournament have a bye until Friday. The championship game is slated for Sunday.

SEC Tournament Schedule

Wednesday

Game 1: (12) Vanderbilt vs. (13) Texas A&M

Thursday

Game 2: (8) Kentucky vs. (9) Mississippi State

Game 3: (5) Florida vs. Game 1 winner

Game 4: (7) Missouri vs. (10) Georgia

Game 5: (6) Ole Miss vs. (11) South Carolina

Friday

Game 6: (1) Alabama vs. Game 2 winner

Game 7: (4) Tennessee vs. Game 3 winner

Game 8: (2) Arkansas vs. Game 4 winner

Game 9: (3) LSU vs. Game 5 winner

Saturday

Game 10: Game 6 winner vs. Game 7 winner

Game 11: Game 8 winner vs. Game 9 winner

Sunday

Game 12: Semifinal winners

SEC Tournament Odds

Alabama +240

Arkansas +300

Tennessee +500

Florida +600

LSU +700

Missouri +1000

Kentucky +1500

Ole Miss +2500

Mississippi State +6000

Georgia +10000

South Carolina +15000

Texas A&M +20000

Vanderbilt +20000