‘Secrets of Sulphur Springs’ Season 2 Streaming: How to Watch Online

The hit young adult mystery series “Secrets of Sulphur Springs” is back with its second season, premiering Friday, January 14 at 8 p.m. ET/PT on the Disney Channel.

There’s no specific date for when “Secrets of Sulphur Springs” Season 2 episodes will make their way to Disney+, so if you don’t have cable and want to watch it now, here are some different ways you can watch it online without Disney+:

Heavy may earn an affiliate commission if you sign up via a link on this page

You can watch a live stream of Disney Channel and 100-plus other TV channels on FuboTV, which comes with a seven-day free trial:

FuboTV Free Trial

Once signed up for FuboTV, you can watch “Secrets of Sulphur Springs” live on the FuboTV app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or Series X/S, Samsung TV, LG TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the FuboTV website.

If you can’t watch live, FuboTV comes with 250 hours of cloud DVR space, as well as a 72-hour look-back feature, which allows you to watch most shows on-demand within three days (and sometimes longer) of their conclusion, even if you don’t record them.

DirecTV Stream (formerly AT&T TV) has four different channel packages: “Entertainment,” “Choice,” “Ultimate” and “Premier.” Disney Channel is included in every one, but you can pick any package and any add-on you want with your free 14-day trial.

Note that the free trial isn’t advertised as such, but your “due today” amount will be $0 when signing up. If you watch on your computer, phone or tablet, you won’t be charged for 14 days. If you watch on a streaming device on your TV (Roku, Fire Stick, Apple TV, etc.), you will be charged for the first month, but you can get still get a full refund if you cancel before 14 days:

DirecTV Stream Free Trial

Once signed up for DirecTV Stream, you can watch “Secrets of Sulphur Springs” live on the DirecTV Stream app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Samsung TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the DirecTV Stream website.

If you can’t watch live, DirecTV Stream also comes with 20 hours of Cloud DVR storage (with the ability to upgrade to unlimited hours).

You can watch a live stream of Disney Channel and 65+ other TV channels on Vidgo, which comes with a free seven-day trial:

Vidgo Free Trial

Once signed up for Vidgo, you can watch “Secrets of Sulphur Springs” live on the Vidgo app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV, or Firestick, Apple TV, Chromecast, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad, or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the Vidgo website.

You can watch a live stream of Disney Channel and 30-plus other TV channels via Sling TV’s “Sling Orange” channel package, which comes with a free three-day trial:

Sling TV Free Trial

Once signed up for Sling TV, you can watch “Secrets of Sulphur Springs” live on the Sling TV app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or Series X/S, Samsung TV, LG TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), airTV Mini, Oculus, Portal, iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the Sling TV website.

If you can’t watch live, Sling TV comes included with 50 hours of cloud DVR.

You can watch a live stream of Disney Channel and 65+ other TV channels via Hulu With Live TV, which now also includes both ESPN+ and Disney+ as part of their special bundle:

Get Hulu With Live TV

Once signed up for Hulu With Live TV, you can watch “Secrets of Sulphur Springs” live on the Hulu app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or Series X/S, PlayStation 4 or 5, Nintendo Switch, Samsung TV, LG TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the Hulu website.

If you can’t watch live, Hulu with Live TV comes with both its extensive on-demand library (which includes most shows after they air) and 50 hours of Cloud DVR storage (with the ability to upgrade to “Enhanced Cloud DVR,” which gives you 200 hours of DVR space and the ability to fast forward through commercials).

‘Secrets of Sulphur Springs’ Season 2 Preview





Play



Secrets of Sulphur Springs Season 2 Coming Soon | Disney Channel Secrets don't hide. Welcome to the new paranormal. Secrets of Sulphur Springs season 2, coming soon to Disney Channel! Watch Secrets of Sulphur Springs on Disney Channel! Secrets of Sulphur Springs available on D+. And watch more Secrets of Sulphur Springs videos here: youtube.com/playlist?list=PLiv1IUQDVSNJhBswg8MiUs2ajXbvjpWx7 #disneychannel #secretsofsulphursprings #disneynow 2021-12-04T22:20:09Z

When we last saw the gang of Sulphur Springs, Griffin Campbell (Preston Oliver) had moved to town with his family to restore an abandoned hotel called The Tremont. But they got more than they bargained for when it turned out the hotel was haunted by the ghost of a girl named Savannah (Elle Graham) who disappeared decades earlier.

Griffin and new friend Harper (Kyliegh Curran) started investigating and uncovered a secret portal that they let them travel back in time and solve the mystery of Savannah’s disappearance — or prevent her from going missing altogether.

At the end of season one, Harper was devastated that she was unable to save her father from dying in 2011. But she was distracted by Savannah and Griffin showing her the photo of a girl who could be her twin — from 1930.

When the show returns, Griffin and Harper “unravel new mysteries about The Tremont, and Harper follows the real ghost back to the 1930s to learn more about her family’s deep-seated connection to the hotel,” according to the Disney Channel press release.

It continues:

When the power source to the time machine is unintentionally taken and the portal disappears, Harper becomes trapped in the past with her great-uncle Sam and great-great-grandfather Elijah, while her great-grandmother Daisy is left to navigate the present. With help from Savannah from her new life in 1962, the friends attempt to fix the time machine and bring back the portal before it’s too late and their lives are forever changed.

The season two premiere is titled “Only Time Will Tell” and its description reads, “Griffin, Savannah and Harper find themselves face to face with Harper’s carbon copy, Daisy, and the Tremont ghost sends Harper and Griffin an important message.”

Then directly following the premiere comes episode two, titled “No Time to Waste.” Its description reads, “Harper pretends to be Daisy to learn her family’s secrets, and Topher stumbles upon the hidden bunker.”

On January 21 is episode three, titled “Time Out.” Its description reads, “Griffin frantically searches for the missing crystal and helps a panicking Daisy to navigate her modern surroundings; meanwhile, Harper has a cryptic vision at the springs.”

And on January 28 comes episode four, titled “Wrong Place, Wrong Time.” Its description reads, “Young Sam secretly watches Harper search for the hatch in the dead of the night, and Elijah receives a visit from a judge with a life-altering offer.”

“Secrets of Sulphur Springs” airs Fridays at 8 p.m. Eastern and Pacific times on the Disney Channel.