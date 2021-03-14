Selection Sunday 2021 Live Stream: How to Watch Online Free

Men’s college basketball programs around the nation will be watching anxiously on Sunday as they learn if they are in or out of the NCAA Tournament.

The show starts at 6 p.m. ET and will be televised nationally on CBS. But if you don’t have cable, here are several different ways you can watch a live stream of Selection Sunday 2021 online for free:

Heavy may earn an affiliate commission if you sign up via a link on this page

Amazon Prime subscribers (Prime comes with a 30-day free trial) can watch a live stream of CBS on the Prime Paramount+ Channel. You can try both Amazon Prime and the Paramount+ Channel at no cost with a free trial right here:

Amazon Prime Paramount+ Free Trial

Once you’re signed up for the Prime Paramount+ Channel, you can watch Selection Sunday 2021 live on the Amazon Video app on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Nvidia Shield, Xiaomi, Echo Show, Echo Spot, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, PlayStation 4, various Smart TV’s, Android TV, iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet.

You can also watch on your computer via the Amazon website.

You can watch a live stream of CBS (live in most markets) and 100-plus other TV channels on FuboTV, which you can use for free with a seven-day trial right here:

FuboTV Free Trial

Once signed up for FuboTV, you can watch Selection Sunday 2021 live on the FuboTV app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, Samsung Smart TV, Android TV, iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the FuboTV website.

If you can’t watch live, FuboTV also comes with 250 hours of cloud DVR space, as well as a 72-hour look-back feature, which allows you to watch the game on-demand within three days of its conclusion, even if you don’t record it.

CBS (live in most markets) is included in every AT&T TV channel package, but the “Choice” and above packages also come with HBO Max and NBA League Pass, which is the best perk any streaming service is offering right now. Plus, you can include any package you want with your free 14-day trial.

Note that the free trial isn’t advertised as such, but when you sign up and select a channel package, you’ll see that — if you’re a new customer — you don’t owe anything. You won’t be charged for 14 days, and you can cancel at any time:

AT&T TV Free Trial

Once signed up for AT&T TV, you can watch Selection Sunday 2021 live on the AT&T TV app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Samsung Smart TV, iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the AT&T TV website.

If you can’t watch live, AT&T TV also comes with 20 hours of Cloud DVR storage (with the ability to upgrade to 500 hours).

This is ultimately the same as Amazon Prime option above, only you’ll watch on Paramount’s digital platforms instead of Amazon’s. You can watch a live stream of your local CBS channel via Paramount+, which comes with a free 30-day trial:

Paramount+ Free Trial

Once signed up for Paramount+, you can watch Selection Sunday 2021 live on the Paramount+ app on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, PlayStation 4, Samsung Smart TV, Android TV, iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the Paramount+ website.

Selection Sunday 2021 Preview

Teams around the nation will learn their fates on Selection Sunday, finding out if they made the tournament and what the route to a title will look like.

The field of 68 teams includes 37 at-large bids and 31 automatic qualifiers. Unlike year’s past, the tournament will take place entirely in Indiana with the NCAA looking to limit travel during the COVID-19 pandemic.

While many teams are hoping they did enough to just make it to the dance, there will also be an interesting battle for the No. 1 seeds. Both Baylor and Michigan were bounced early from their conference tournaments, while a team like Alabama is making a case for a top spot.

“There’s never a good time to lose,” Baylor coach Scott Drew said. “But it’s better to lose now than in the NCAA Tournament so I would agree with that. We will have an extra day of rest.

“It’s like putting your hand on a stove and it burns you, for a while you don’t put your hand back on that hot stove. When you get a loss you don’t like that feeling.”

There’s also the issue of teams being affected by COVID-19. One high-profile example is Duke, which could be on the outside looking in on the tournament for the first time since 1995. The Blue Devils won their first two games of the ACC tournament and likely needed at least a run to the championship to snag a tournament spot. However, a positive COVID-19 test ended the tourney trek early for Mike Krzyzewski’s squad.

2021 MARCH MADNESS SCHEDULE

First Four -Thursday, March 18

Mackey Arena, Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall

First Round – Friday, March 19 and Saturday, March 20

Mackey Arena, Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall, Bankers Life Fieldhouse, Hinkle Fieldhouse, Indiana Farmers Coliseum, Lucas Oil Stadium

Second Round – Sunday, March 21 and Monday, March 22

Bankers Life Fieldhouse, Hinkle Fieldhouse, Indiana Farmers Coliseum, Lucas Oil Stadium

Sweet 16 – Saturday, March 27 and Sunday, March 28

Bankers Life Fieldhouse, Hinkle Fieldhouse

Elite Eight Monday, March 29 and Tuesday, March 30

Lucas Oil Stadium

Final Four Saturday, April 3 and Monday, April 5

Lucas Oil Stadium

AUTOMATIC BIDS

America East

Hartford

MEAC

Norfolk State

MAAC

Iona

Big 12

Texas

Mountain West

San Diego State

SWAC

Texas Southern

Big East

Georgetown

MAC

Ohio

Big Sky

Eastern Washington

ACC

Georgia Tech

C-USA

North Texas

Southland

Abilene Christian

Pac-12

Oregon State

WAC

Grand Canyon

Big West

UC Irvine

Patriot

Loyola (Md.) OR Colgate

Atlantic 10

VCU OR St. Bonaventure

SEC

Alabama OR LSU

AAC

Cincinnati OR Houston

Big Ten

Ohio State OR Illinois