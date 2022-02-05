How to Watch Senior Bowl 2022 Online for Free

The 2022 Reese’s Senior Bowl takes place on Saturday, February 5 at Hancock Whitney Stadium in Mobile, Alabama.

The game (2:30 p.m. ET start time) will be televised nationally on NFL Network. But if you don’t have cable, here are some different ways you can watch a live stream of the 2022 Senior Bowl online:

Senior Bowl 2022 Preview

Representatives and scouts from all 32 NFL teams have been in attendance all week to watch the nation’s top senior players participate in individual drills, one-on-one situations, and team drills, all leading up to this game.

The coaching staffs of the Detroit Lions and the New York Jets are in charge this year. Jets tight ends coach Ron Middleton will coach the National team, while Lions running backs coach Duce Staley will lead the American squad. It will be the first time NFL assistant coachers “serve in more an advisory capacity while promoting select assistants into leadership roles on the staff (e.g. running backs coach to head coach, secondary coach to defensive coordinator, etc.),” per NFL.com.

The game will be a big one for the players, as well as for the teams in attendance. It’s considered to be the first stage in the NFL Draft process, with performances in the Senior Bowl often affecting draft stock.

“When I got to New Orleans in ’16, they’d been 7-9 for a few years in a row,” Lions coach Dan Campbell told NFL.com. “Then they hit on some draft picks, man. Mike Thomas, and (Alvin Kamara), and (Erik) McCoy and (Marcus) Davenport and (Marshon) Lattimore, and (others). All the sudden, man, you draft well for a couple years, and you can totally flip the script. With what’s already there, you add a couple free agents, and if you do it right in the draft, you can catch lightning in a bottle.”

“We are very thankful to Jim Nagy and his team for the chance to work with some of the best young players in the nation this week,” added Jets coach Robert Saleh. “The New York Jets are fired up for the opportunity to engage with these young men and be a part of everything at the Senior Bowl.”

There are over 100 future NFL prospects showcasing their talents this week, with some notable names among them, including: Colorado State tight end Trey McBride, Cincinnati CB Coby Bryant, Ohio State WR Chris Olave, Georgia LB Quay Walker, Michigan RB Hassan Haskins, Alabama DL Phidarian Mathis, Minnesota OL Daniel Faalele, Arkansas WR Treylon Burks and a slew of young quarterbacks, including North Carolina QB Sam Howell, Cincinnati QB Desmond Ridder, Liberty QB Malik Willis, Pittsburgh QB Kenny Pickett, Nevada QB Carson Strong and Western Kentucky QB Bailey Zappe.

Willis will lead the American Team, while Pickett will start for the National Team.