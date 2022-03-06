How to Watch Shining Vale Online for Free

Get ready for a creepy and yet funny new show when “Shining Vale” premieres on Sunday, March 6 at 10 p.m. ET/PT on Starz.

If you don’t have cable or don’t have Starz, here are some different ways you can watch “Shining Vale” streaming online:

Shining Vale | Official Trailer | STARZ The Phelps have arrived at their new home in Shining Vale.

This new horror comedy’s tagline is “a midlife crisis can be haunting.” It stars Courteney Cox as Patricia “Pat Phelps and Greg Kinnear as her optimistic husband Terry, “whose patience and self-control will be tested like never before” when Pat’s alter ego?… split personality?… id?… muse? appears in the form of Rosemary (Mira Sorvino). Gus Birney and Dylan Gage co-star as the Phelps’ teenage kids Gaynor and Jake.

The Starz press release teases:

“Shining Vale” is a horror comedy about a dysfunctional family that moves from the city to a small town into a house in which terrible atrocities have taken place. But no one seems to notice except for Pat, who’s convinced she’s either depressed or possessed – turns out, the symptoms are exactly the same. Patricia “Pat” Phelps is a former “wild child” who rose to fame by writing a raunchy, drug-and-alcohol-soaked women’s empowerment novel. Fast forward 17 years later, Pat is clean and sober but totally unfulfilled. She still hasn’t written her second novel, she can’t remember the last time she had sex with her husband, and her teenage kids are at that stage where they want you dead. She was a faithful wife until her one slip-up: she had a torrid affair with the hot, young handyman who came over to fix the sink while Terry was at work. In a last-ditch effort to save their marriage, she and Terry cash in all their savings and move the family from the “crazy” of the city to a large, old house in the suburbs that has a storied past of its own. Everyone has their demons, but for Pat Phelps, they may be real.

The premiere episode is titled “Chapter One – Welcome to Casa De Phelps” and its description reads, “After an affair nearly destroys their marriage, Pat and Terry Phelps move their family from the city to Connecticut, to a house that may be haunted.”

Episode two, which airs directly following the premiere on March 6, is titled “Chapter Two – She Comes At Night.” Its description reads, “Pat finds a clue as to the identity of the Fifties Housewife who keeps appearing to her, while Terry confronts a demon from his own past.”

In an interview with ComicBook.com, Cox said she loves her character because she can see a lot of herself in Pat.

“I feel a lot like Pat in some ways because I am of that age and I’ve been through some of the things, marital problems, and not really depression, but some of the things that she’s gone through. I can separate, but I love delving into this character because I’ve never experienced a part that has that many layers,” said Cox.

“Shining Vale” airs Sundays at 10 p.m. Eastern and Pacific times on Starz.