Sidney Wolf: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Sidney Wolf was a Maryland man who was a former advisor to then New York Governor Andrew Cuomo. He was struck and killed by a car when a Lyft driver ordered Wolf and his friends out of the vehicle, police say.

“Delaware State Police have identified the victim who died during a fatal pedestrian crash that occurred on July 24, 2022, in the Dewey Beach area as Sidney Wolf, 43, of Clarksburg, Maryland,” the Delaware State Police wrote in a news release.

Police wrote, “The Delaware State Police Troop 7 Collision Reconstruction Unit continues to investigate this collision. Troopers are asking anyone who witnessed this collision to please contact Master Corporal Argo by calling 302-703-3264. Information may also be provided by contacting Delaware Crime Stoppers at 1-800-TIP-3333.”

Wolf also went by the name Sid Wolf.

Here’s what you need to know:

1. Wolf & His Friends Had a ‘Disagreement’ With a Lyft Driver, Police Say

In an earlier news release, the Delaware State Police wrote that they “are investigating a fatal pedestrian crash that occurred early Sunday morning on southbound Coastal Highway (Route 1) south of Anchor Way, Dewey Beach, DE.”

On July 24, 2022, at approximately 1:44 a.m., “the victim and five of his friends hired a ‘Lyft’ driver to pick them up in Dewey Beach and transport them back to their residence in Bethany Beach. As the group was traveling southbound on Coastal Highway all in the same vehicle, a disagreement occurred between the group and the Lyft operator.”

The release adds, “The Lyft operator terminated the ride and stopped in the middle of the southbound left lane and demanded all six passengers exit the vehicle.”

2. Another Motorist Struck Wolf After Trying to Avoid Striking the Lyft Vehicle, According to Authorities

According to the police news release, “At this time, a 2016 Toyota Corolla, operated by a 27-year-old male was traveling southbound on Coastal Highway in the left lane approaching the stopped Lyft vehicle (possibly a white Honda Pilot).”

As the operator “changed lanes to avoid striking the rear of the Lyft vehicle, he failed to see the pedestrian who had just exited the right rear passenger seat and was standing in the roadway,” it says.

“As a result, the left front of Corolla struck the pedestrian. After impact, the Corolla immediately pulled over on the southbound shoulder and came to a controlled stop. The Lyft vehicle fled southbound on Coastal Highway immediately after the crash.”

Wolf was pronounced dead at the scene. The other Lyft passengers were not injured. According to Cape Gazette, the Lyft driver has been located and is cooperating. No charges have been filed.

3. Wolf Worked as Cuomo’s Associate Director of Federal Affairs & as a Staff Assistant in the U.S. Senate

Wolf’s LinkedIn page says he worked at ACE consulting in Montgomery County, Maryland.

Before that, he was Cuomo’s “Associate Director of Federal Affairs.” In that position he described himself as “Senior Policy Advisor to the Governor. Advocate for state agencies in front of Congress and executive agencies. Intergovernmental affairs specialist.”

He worked as a “registered representative” for “Israel Bonds” in 2018-2019 in Rockville, Maryland. His page says he was “licensed with Financial Industry Regulatory Authority (FINRA) to sell Israeli sovereign debt to private clients, endowments, and trusts. $5 million in sales in the first year.”

He also worked as “Associate/Manager, Global Licensing Associate/Manager, Global Licensing MPEG LA, LLC” and as “Associate / Senior Associate Associate / Senior Associate Westin Rinehart (Acquired by BGR Group).” In the latter position, he “Created high-impact grassroots advocacy projects, single-issue campaigns, and fundraisers. Delivered policy briefings to Congressional staff.”

Wolf also worked as a staff assistant in the U.S. Senate, where he “performed policy analysis, conducted research, and led tours for VIPs. Managed administrative tasks. Provided world-class support and customer service to constituents.”

He was also campaign manager for Citizens for Sam Page in the St. Louis area. “Managed campaign staff, outside consultants and volunteers. Executed projects and marketing/visibility programs in high-stress, deadline-driven environment—increasing visibility for an up-and-coming politician, and securing a win a hotly contested primary by 28 votes and general election by 624 votes,” the page says.

4. Cuomo Described Wolf as a ‘Phenomenal Public Servant’

Shocked & saddened to hear this tragic news. Sid was a phenomenal public servant who worked relentlessly for the betterment of all NY’ers My heart goes out to Lindsey & his two young daughters Gov Cuomo staffer killed after being ordered out of Lyft https://t.co/ODiGaWRez3 — Andrew Cuomo (@andrewcuomo) July 26, 2022

Cuomo declared on Twitter that he was “Shocked & saddened to hear this tragic news. Sid was a phenomenal public servant who worked relentlessly for the betterment of all NY’ers.”

He added: “My heart goes out to Lindsey & his two young daughters.”

Cheryl Kagan wrote on Facebook, “What an avoidable and horrifying tragedy!!! Sid Wolf was a joy to be around. As Councilmember Sidney Katz’s campaign manager, we crossed paths often. Sending deepest condolences to his beautiful and loving family.”

5. Neighbors Set Up a GoFundMe Page to Help Wolf’s Family

A GoFundMe page designed to help Wolf’s family reads:

In honor of the tragic passing of Sid Wolf, please donate whatever you can to support Lindsey and their daughters as they try to move ahead under these difficult circumstances. Sid always had a smile on his face and was a great husband, father, friend, and neighbor to so many of us. We hope to raise enough funds so that Lindsey does not have to worry about household expenses right now. Update: The family wants to extend their heartfelt gratitude for the tremendous outpouring of support from their friends and loved ones during this time. As a result of this generosity, we have increased the fundraising goal. We hope to raise additional funds to lessen the burden on Lindsey as she moves ahead in this challenging time. Please consider sharing on social media or with anyone in your network who knows them and might be looking for a way to honor Sid’s legacy through support for his family. Note: while neighbors organized this campaign, all funds are intended to and will go directly to Lindsey’s account.

READ NEXT: TikTok Influencer’s Son Murdered at Gas Station