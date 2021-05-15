Sky vs Mercury Live Stream: How to Watch Online Without Cable

Candace Parker makes her debut with the Chicago Sky Saturday, May 15 when the Sky visit the Washington Mystics.

The game starts at 1 p.m. ET and will be televised on ABC. But if you don’t have cable, here are several different ways you can watch a live stream of the Sky vs Mercury online for free:

Note: Heavy may earn an affiliate commission if you sign up via a link on this page

You can watch a live stream of ABC (live in select markets) and 100-plus other TV channels on FuboTV, which comes with a free seven-day trial:

FuboTV Free Trial

Once signed up for FuboTV, you can watch the Sky vs Mercury live on the FuboTV app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, Samsung Smart TV, Android TV, iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the FuboTV website.

You can also watch the game live via ESPN.com or the ESPN app. Games on ABC (labeled as ESPN3 on the ESPN platforms) can be watched for free this way if you have a participating internet service provider, but if you don’t have that, you can also use your FuboTV credentials to sign in and watch.

If you can’t watch live, FuboTV also comes with 250 hours of cloud DVR space.

AT&T TV has four different channel packages: “Entertainment”, “Choice”, “Ultimate” and “Premier.” ABC (live in most markets) is included in every package, but you can pick any package and any add-on you want with your free 14-day trial.

Note that the free trial isn’t advertised as such, but your “due today” amount will be $0 when signing up. If you watch on your computer, phone or tablet, you won’t be charged for 14 days. If you watch on a streaming device on your TV (Roku, Fire Stick, Apple TV, etc.), you will be charged for the first month, but you can get still get a full refund if you cancel before 14 days:

AT&T TV Free Trial

Once signed up for AT&T TV, you can watch the Sky vs Mercury live on the AT&T TV app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Samsung Smart TV, iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the AT&T TV website.

You can also watch the game live via ESPN.com or the ESPN app. Games on ABC (labeled as ESPN3 on the ESPN platforms) can be watched for free this way if you have a participating internet service provider, but if you don’t have that, you can also use your AT&T TV credentials to sign in and watch.

If you can’t watch live, AT&T TV also comes with 20 hours of Cloud DVR storage (with the ability to upgrade to unlimited hours).

You can watch a live stream of ABC (live in select markets) and 65+ other TV channels via Hulu With Live TV, which you can try out for free with a seven-day trial:

Hulu With Live TV Free Trial

Once signed up for Hulu With Live TV, you can watch the Sky vs Mercury live on the Hulu app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, Xbox 360, PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch, Samsung Smart TV, LG Smart TV, Android TV, iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the Hulu website.

You can also watch the game live via ESPN.com or the ESPN app. Games on ABC (labeled as ESPN3 on the ESPN platforms) can be watched for free this way if you have a participating internet service provider, but if you don’t have that, you can also use your Hulu credentials to sign in and watch.

If you can’t watch live, Hulu with Live TV also comes with 50 hours of Cloud DVR storage (with the ability to upgrade to “Enhanced Cloud DVR,” which gives you 200 hours of DVR space and the ability to fast forward through commercials).

Sky vs Mercury Preview

The Sky finished their 2020 season at 12-10, averaging 86.7 points a game, which was third in the WNBA, and the 84.1 points per contest they allowed on defense was ranked 7th. The acquisition of Parker was one of the biggest moves of the offseason, and the team is hoping it will propel them to the next level.

Parker, who averaged 14.7 points with the L.A. Sparks last season, has a solid supporting cast in Chicago, with Diamond DeShields (6.8 points per game), forward/center Azura Stevens (11.5 ppg) and guard Courtney Vandersloot (13.6 ppg) all likely to. Center Astou Ndour is also back after spending a forgettable season in Dallas last year.

“My goal is to just get us better, that’s it. We’ll end up where we are going to end up,” Chicago head coach James Wade said, via the New York Times.

“Having the players we have, it puts us in a conversation where people think we can do better than a lot of other teams. I just try to get us in situations where we can win games and build some confidence around what we want to do,” he added.

The Mystics went 9-13 last season, suffering from anemic offensive play. Washington’s 80 points a game was second to last in the league, but their defense was middle of the road. The Mystics surrendered 81.5 points a game, which was 6th in the WNBA, but a little improvement on both sides of the ball could help the squad immensely.

“Even though we have some people out, we’ve lost some people to injury, we still have a really scary team on paper,” guard Natasha Cloud said. “I think we’re going to shock a lot of people in this league. You know me, that’s the underdog mentality, so we’re ready.”

Washington was without both Cloud and Elena Delle Donne, who has been recovering from multiple back surgeries over the last few years. Delle Donne had to essentially learn how to walk all over again, but after sitting out the 2020 season to focus on her recovery, the point guard says she’s ready to get back out on the court.

“It’s been quite the process, but I love new challenges,” Delle Donne told the Washington Post about her recovery. “As crazy as it seems, you would think it’s disheartening to hear you have to stand and walk differently. For me, it was like, thank God, because I just kept having so much pressure on my back and after surgeries, I wasn’t feeling better. I’m like, okay, this makes sense…Obviously, I’m headed in the right direction now. But before I knew how to walk properly and stand properly, I just wasn’t getting any relief from these surgeries. And that was concerning to me.”

Delle Donne will be facing her former team in the Sky, adding an additional layer of drama to this one.

Disclaimer: Heavy Inc. has affiliate relationships with various streaming content providers and may receive a commission if you sign up for a service via a link on this page.