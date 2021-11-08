Snooki and JWoww Share Adorable Photos of Daughters Giovanna and Meilani

“Jersey Shore: Family Vacation” stars Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi and Jenni “JWoww” Farley recently shared adorable photos of their daughters Giovanna and Meilani on Instagram.

Nicole gave birth to her daughter Giovanna in September 2014. She shared the news with her Twitter followers, writing, “So happy to let you know we had our beautiful daughter this morning Giovanna Marie LaValle. 6.7 lbs, full head of black hair & perfect.”

Jenni gave birth to daughter Meilani in July 2014, just two months before Nicole, Us Weekly reported.

Nicole & Jenni Shared Photos of Their Daughters

In November 2021, Nicole shared photos of her daughter Giovanna and JWoww’s daughter Meilani on Instagram with the caption, “Snooki & Jwoww 94”. The adorable photos show the girls snuggled up with a laptop, colored markers, a sketchpad, and lots of candy. It looks like an ideal ‘girls night in.’

Fans of the reality TV star were quick to comment on the sweet photo. One Instagram user commented, “Serious mini versions of you and Jenny! Looks, poses, shenanigans and all.” Another user commented, “I love seeing these girls together! They are really you and Jenny all over again! [three red heart emojis].

The “Jersey Shore” stars regularly share photos of their mini-me’s bonding. In September 2021, Jenni shared a photo of Giovanna and Meilani with the caption “Snooki and Jwoww.” Fans loved the picture. One fan commented on the post, “Holy s*** [heart-eye emoji] they really are your minis [red heart emoji]. Lauren Sorrentino, wife of “Jersey Shore: Family Vacation” star Mike Sorrentino, commented “I canttt at this mini-me cuteness! [heart eyes emoji, red heart emoji].

Snooki & Jwoww on How Motherhood Changed Them

In a 2017 interview with E! News, Nicole and Jenni opened up about how motherhood changed them. The reality TV stars’ lives have changed a lot since starring on “Jersey Shore.”

“I was somebody that didn’t have patience,” Jenni told the outlet. I had to have things done at a certain time, this way, 24/7, and with kids you can’t. You have to have patience,” Jenni said.

Jenni told E! News that her priorities have changed since becoming a mother.

“I actually don’t like going out. I’d rather spend my Friday and Saturday nights with my children watching Rapunzel or Tangled or something,” she said.

The reality TV star duo told the outlet that their daughters have a tight bond.

“The girls are best friends,” Nicole said. They will grow up together, they’re probably going to kill us, do what we did, but we’re prepared,” she joked.

Nicole & Jenni Are Business Owners

Nicole and Jenni have come a long way since they rose to fame in 2009. Since then, the reality TV star besties have both become successful businesswomen.

Nicole opened a fashion boutique called The Snooki Shop in 2018, located in Madison, New Jersey. In November 2020, she opened up a second location in Beacon, New York. She also hosts a podcast with her makeup artist Joey Camasta called “It’s Happening with Snooki & Joey.”

Jenni followed in Nicole’s footsteps and opened a boutique called Heavenly Flower in 2021, according to ShowBiz CheatSheet. The store is located in the American Dream Mall in East Rutherford, New Jersey. Jenni also has a successful YouTube channel. She currently has 575,000 subscribers as of November 2021. The “Jersey Shore” star posts clothing hauls, Q&A videos and shares honest confessions about motherhood on her channel.