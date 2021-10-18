‘Jersey Shore’ Star Nicole ‘Snooki’ Polizzi Is Releasing a Wine Brand

Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi, best known for her appearances on “Jersey Shore” and “Jersey Shore: Family Vacation,” is releasing a wine brand called Messy Mawma.

Messy Mawma Will Be Available in November 2021

On October 16, 2021, the reality TV star posted a photo on Instagram holding a bottle of Messy Mawma wine with the caption, “NOVEMBER 2021.” In the post, she included the hashtag “it’s happening.”

Many fans voiced their support for Polizzi’s new business venture in the comments. One Instagram user wrote, “Perfect ending to my sober October!” Several public figures also left encouraging messages. Polizzi’s “Jersey Shore” co-star Jenni “JWoww” Farley commented on the post using the clapping hands emoji. Olympic figure skater Adam Rippon commented, “New favorite drink of choice!!! [fire and heart-eyes emoji],” to which Polizzi responded, “our new drink for messyness”

The “Jersey Shore” star shared details about Messy Mawma in an episode of her podcast “It’s Happening.” In the podcast episode titled “Back to School,” Polizzi told listeners, “you guys are gonna love my wine.” Co-host Joey Camasta echoed the sentiment, stating, “It’s so good and the bottles are so cute.”

Polizzi has been promoting the brand on social media. On October 7, 2021, she posted a photo on Twitter with the caption, “Messy Mawma Wine Shoot today.”

She Owns a Clothing Store

Messy Mawma is not Polizzi’s only business. In 2018, the reality TV star opened The Snooki Shop, a fashion boutique in Madison, New Jersey. In 2018, Polizzi told ABC News, “I always wanted to do my own store, I just never had the time.” The store sells a wide variety of clothing items, including Snooki Sport, an exclusive athletic apparel line.

Polizzi shared with ABC News that affordability is important to her. “I made sure the prices were affordable because a lot of boutiques have crazy out there prices,” she told the outlet. “I know kids are in school, they have bills to pay–I get it.”

In 2020, she opened a second location in Beacon, New York. The location made sense for Polizzi; she grew up in Marlboro, which is a 15-minute drive from Beacon. The reality TV star spoke with the Hudson Valley Magazine about opening a store in the area.

“I just love the Beacon area because it reminds me of Marlboro, but livelier,” she told the outlet. She told the magazine that the Beacon store is a little more “chic and toned down” than the New Jersey location. “In Jersey, I feel like I could go a little crazy. But in Beacon, I definitely wanted to tie-in [the city] and not be like, so dramatic,” she told the publication.

In November 2020, she took to Instagram to celebrate the launch of the Beacon location. In the caption, she wrote, “THANK YOU to everyone who came to our Beacon Location Grand Opening day!!! Obsessed with all of you allowing us to have such an insane turnout.” She included the hashtag “shop local.”

For the latest updates on Messy Mawma, you can follow the brand on Instagram @messymawmawine. You can also follow Nicole Polizzi on Instagram and Twitter @Snooki.