South Carolina vs Clemson Basketball Live Stream: How to Watch Online

In-state rivals South Carolina (8-2) and Clemson (7-2) meet again on Saturday.

The game (6 p.m. ET start time) will be televised on ACC Network. But if you don’t have cable or don’t have that channel, here are some different ways you can watch a live stream of South Carolina vs Clemson online:

South Carolina vs Clemson Basketball Preview

South Carolina comes into Saturday’s game playing solid basketball amid notable wins over Georgetown and Florida State. Clemson won its last two outings against Drake 90-80 on Dec. 11 and 89-76 on Tuesday, Dec. 14 against Miami Ohio.

Tigers head coach Brad Brownell expects a tough game from South Carolina.

“Frank’s done a really good job with their team,” Clemson head coach Brad Brownell said per Sports Illustrated’s All Clemson. “You know, big win against Florida State. We know how difficult it is to beat those guys, they were playing very well lately.”

“Just a typical Frank Martin team. Very aggressive defensively, aggressive offensive rebounding, defensive rebounding team, very good in transition. And, you know, they have good depth, they play a lot of players,” he added.

Martin will have to adjust with six players out, which he share about during his weekly radio show per Rivals’ Gamecock Central.

“As of right now we’re going to be down six bodies. We’ll have enough to play the game. We’ll go up there. We had a productive practice today,” Martin said on his show via Gamecock Central. “We’ll battle and fight our tails off. I have unbelievable confidence in the guys on our team, and we’ll figure it out.”

South Carolina has figured things out since a stunning 80-56 loss to Coastal Carolina on Dec. 1. The Gamecocks beat Georgetown on Dec. 5 with an 80-67 win and Florida State 66-65 on Dec. 12. The Gamecocks also pounded Allen University 110-51 on Dec. 14.

With that said, Martin hope sees change in COVID-19 protocols by the NCAA, too.

“If you’re vaccinated, and you’re asymptomatic, you should not get tested because the vaccine doesn’t prevent you from being positive,” Martin said on Friday, Dec. 17, per The State’s Michael Lananna. “… I’ve had this crap twice. I’m double vaccinated. Next week, I go get my booster.”

“If they make me take a test, I’m not symptomatic and I’m positive … (then) I’m out for 10 days,” Martin added. “That’s what it was before vaccines. Why are we doing the same thing with vaccines? I don’t comprehend that. I don’t know how we (college basketball) are going to be able to play a season with policies that were in place pre-vaccination.”

“And the one thing that’s proven is vaccines don’t prevent this from spreading,” Martin continued. “Vaccines prevent us from dying, not from spreading. So if we’re going to be exposed to all this, but had the same policies that we had pre-vaccine, then what’s the purpose of getting vaccinated? We’re not gonna be able to play the season.”

The status of the Clemson-South Carolina game remained uncertain because of the Gamecocks dealing with COVID-19 issues.