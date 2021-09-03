South Dakota State vs CSU Football Live Stream: How to Watch Online

The Colorado State Rams host the South Dakota State Jackrabbits at Canvas Stadium on Friday in an intriguing FBS vs FCS battle to kick off the 2021 season.

The game (9 p.m. ET start time) will be televised on Fox Sports 1. But if you don’t have cable, here are some different ways you can watch a live stream of South Dakota State vs Colorado State online:

Note: Heavy may earn an affiliate commission if you sign up via a link on this page

South Dakota State vs Colorado State Preview

South Dakota State finished their 2021 spring campaign with an 8-2 mark (5-1 in the Missouri Valley Conference).

The Jackrabbits named grad transfer Chris Oladokun, who has experience starting for an FBS school (South Florida) and an FCS one (Samford), the team’s starter. Oladokun last played in 2019 for Samford, when he appeared in 12 games, starting eight. He threw for 2,058 yards, 18 touchdowns and seven interceptions while rushing for another 491 yards and eight scores on the ground.

SDSU is 1-9 all-time against FBS opponents, and they’ll be tested in a big way against the Rams out of the gate.

“The first thing in these FBS games is mental,” SDSU coach John Stiegelmeier said. “You have to take the field and believe you can compete. We have a number of guys who are going to take the field with kind of a chip on their shoulder because they thought they should have got FBS offers. And then you just have to play your best football. The FBS games are usually one of the first games out of the chute, and to play your best football in the first or second game is its own challenge, let alone when the level of your opponent is higher.”

As for Colorado State, it played just four games in a shortened 2020 season, going 1-3. The Rams put up 22.3 points a game on offense and allowed 35.6 points a game on defense in what was a challenging year all around.

“I just think it has been unprecedented what these kids have been through,” UNC Defensive Coordinator Scott Darnell said. “We’ve got guys from all over the place, different backgrounds, different strengths, different weaknesses. I think the thing that people need to know is these guys have worked their tails off. Because of that, they have an opportunity to be very successful this year.”

The Rams will be led on offense by quarterback Todd Centeio, who played in three games for CSU last year after transferring over from Temple when the 2019 season ended. In his 26 collegiate appearances, Centeio has completed 62 of 107 passes for 820 yards, eight touchdowns and two interceptions. He also has 327 yards on the ground and a rushing score.

Centeio is much more comfortable in his second season, and it should show on the field. If he can get off to a fast start, this one could be a route for the Rams.