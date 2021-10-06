How to Watch Spurs vs Pistons Preseason Game

The Detroit Pistons are set to welcome the San Antonio Spurs to Little Caesars Arena for a preseason matchup on Wednesday.

The game (7 p.m. ET start time) will be televised on Bally Sports Detroit (in local markets; Pistons broadcast), and it will also be available on NBA League Pass for everyone outside of the Pistons market. Games on League Pass are usually only available to out-of-market viewers, but this one will also be available for those in the Spurs market.

Here’s a full rundown of how to watch a live stream of the Spurs vs Pistons online:

Heavy may earn an affiliate commission if you sign up via a link on this page

If You’re in the Pistons Market

DirecTV Stream (formerly AT&T TV) has four different channel packages: “Entertainment,” “Choice,” “Ultimate” and “Premier.” Bally Sports Detroit (live in local markets) is included in “Choice” and up, but you can pick any package and any add-on you want with your free 14-day trial.

Note that the free trial isn’t advertised as such, but your “due today” amount will be $0 when signing up. If you watch on your computer, phone or tablet, you won’t be charged for 14 days. If you watch on a streaming device on your TV (Roku, Fire Stick, Apple TV, etc.), you will be charged for the first month, but you can get still get a full refund if you cancel before 14 days:

DirecTV Stream Free Trial

Once signed up for DirecTV Stream, you can watch the Spurs vs Pistons live on the DirecTV Stream app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Samsung TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the DirecTV Stream website.

If you can’t watch live, DirecTV Stream also comes with 20 hours of Cloud DVR storage (with the ability to upgrade to 500 hours).

If You’re Outside the Pistons Market

Note: This is ultimately the same as regular NBA League Pass (more info on that below), but with this option you’ll be able to watch games on Amazon’s app, which tends to be available on more devices than the NBA app

Amazon Prime subscribers (Prime comes with a 30-day free trial) can watch every out-of-market NBA game (this particular game is also available to those in the Spurs market) via Prime Channels. You can try both Amazon Prime and the NBA League Pass channel at no cost with a free trial:

NBA League Pass on Amazon Prime

Once you’re signed up for the Prime NBA League Pass channel, out-of-market viewers and those in the Spurs market can watch the Spurs vs Pistons live or on-demand on the Amazon Video app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Firestick, Apple TV, Chromecast, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), Xbox One or Series X/S, PlayStation 4 or 5, various smart TV’s, Xiaomi, Echo Show or Echo Spot, iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet.

You can also watch on your computer via the Amazon website.

Again, this is mostly the same as the Amazon Prime option above, with the big difference being you’ll watch on NBA’s platforms rather than Amazon’s:

NBA League Pass

Once signed up for NBA League Pass, out-of-market viewers and those in the Spurs market can watch the Spurs vs Pistons live or on-demand on the NBA app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Firestick, Apple TV, Xbox One, PlayStation 4 or 5, iPhone, Android phone, iPad, Android tablet or other compatible device.

You can also watch on your computer via the NBA website.

Spurs vs Pistons Preview

The preseason is a chance for young players to find their footing against NBA talent, but don’t expect to see Pistons No. 1 overall pick, Cade Cunningham, on the court as Detroit kicks off its preseason. Cunningham is dealing with an ankle injury that will delay his debut.

“It’s about the same. He still has some fluid on his ankle and we’re going to be cautious,” Pistons coach Dwane Casey said. “It’s disappointing, just because of the fact that this time was really to integrate him and get him going, and he’s missed a lot of time.

“No matter how many miles you ride on that (stationary) bike or you’re on the sideline or in the pool, it doesn’t duplicate being on the court, getting the reps. I feel for the young man because he wants to be out there, but his body’s not letting him.”

The Pistons are hoping that Cunningham can turn it around quick and find his rhythm on the court before the regular season arrives.

“Hopefully, his basketball IQ will help him come back quicker,” Casey said. “Like I told everybody, the best ability for this group is availability. So he’s working hard to get back in, and everybody that’s got nicks and bruises and not injured, they’ve got to really work because we’ve got some quality people in front of them, and the availability part is going to be important.”

The Spurs won their preseason opener against the Jazz 111-85, with Dejounte Murray and Joshua Primo providing 17 points apiece.

“The group is really doing a good job, catching onto things quickly,” Spurs coach Gregg Popovich said. “They are in great shape, communication is great, they are enjoying playing with each other. It’s a fun group to be around, for sure. I am very impressed with what they are doing.”

The Spurs are in a unique situation heading into the year. They have talent, but don’t have any household, star names on the roster.

“It’s not a negative to say, but we don’t have superstars,” Popovich said. “This is not a superstar-filled team. It’s a team filled with great character, a lot of will, and that’s what makes it fun.”