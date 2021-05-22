Stanford Spring Game 2021 Live Stream: How to Watch Online

The Cardinal and White Game for the Stanford University football team takes place Saturday, May 22.

The game starts at 4 p.m. ET and will be televised on the Pac-12 Network. But if you don’t have cable or don’t have that channel, here are some ways you can watch a live stream of the 2021 Stanford spring game online for free:

Stanford Spring Game Preview

The Cardinal finished its limited 2020 campaign with a 4-2 mark. They averaged 29.3 points a game on offense while allowing 31.7 points a game on defense, so improvement on the defensive side of things will be an area of focus this offseason. They have held 15 training sessions over three straight weeks, and early returns from coaches and players alike have been overwhelmingly positive.

“There were stretches where we played really well (in 2020). Now, it’s about taking the next step as a unit, to do it consistently, offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach Tavita Pritchard said. “That comes down to limiting mistakes by improving on techniques, on execution. It’s making sure guys know their job, know the technique that’s being asked of them, and going out and doing it.”

While many schools have already played their annual spring games, Stanford is a bit behind. “Our timetable has been shifted past a lot of other schools that are playing spring football or have already finished. I think a lot of people were just happy to get back on the field. For me, I hadn’t been in a jersey for so long. It’s a happy occasion where we get to show what we’re capable of on the field outside of just going in the weight room and grinding,” senior defensive end Thomas Booker added.

The Cardinal saw starter David Mills enter the NFL Draft, and both Jack West and Tanner McKee have been battling this spring to take over as his successor. The spring game will likely be a showcase for both, with the team not naming a starter yet. “We’ll rotate those guys pretty evenly,” Stanford’s director of football David Shaw said, “and we’ll still continue to watch and push and evaluate the other quarterbacks so they’re at their absolute best.”

Stanford will be focusing on shoring up things on the defensive side of the ball, but the team is going to be focused on improving offensively, as well.

“I would say this team is definitely heading in the right direction,” junior running back Austin Jones said. “We made an emphasis that last year we kind of left a lot on the bone, whether we were not competing or not executing our plays or whatnot. I feel we put an emphasis on that through workouts leading to the first day of spring practice…you can tell this is a totally different team from last year and you can tell we’re ready to go out there and explode.”

