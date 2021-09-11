How to Watch Stanford vs USC Football Online Without Cable

USC (1-0) looks to keep rolling after an opening week win as it takes on Stanford (0-1) on Saturday at L. A. Memorial Coliseum.

The game (10:30 p.m. ET start time) will be televised on Fox. But if you don’t have cable, here are some different ways you can watch a live stream of Stanford vs USC online:

Stanford vs USC Preview

USC coasted by San Jose State 30-7 in their opener but now get their first Pac-12 test of the season against Stanford.

“Obviously, first conference game this week, obviously with a tough opponent in Stanford,” USC head coach Clay Helton said. “[I] have always been so respectful of David Shaw and the job that he’s done at Stanford. You know, it’s one of those physical matchups each and every time you play them. Extremely well-coached, extremely disciplined, and they come to play each and every week.”

USC got a balanced performance against San Jose State, with quarterback Kedon Slovis passing for 256 yards and a pair of touchdowns and the team rushing for 160 yards behind Vavae Malepeai and Keaontay Ingram.

“I really feed off Tay [Keaontay Ingram] and everything that he brings to the team,” Malepeai said. “So I’m just grateful to have a great running back room as a whole. And blessed to be here, every time we go out there I’m just trying to have fun with the guys.”

Slovis has been the focal point of the offense, but it glad to have a running game that game take the pressure off him.

“It helps a lot, you know, whenever you get 160 on the ground. It takes a lot of pressure off me and takes a lot of pressure off the receivers and really keeps the defense off balance when you know,” Slovis said. “We ran the ball a lot on third down too so I think that helps us a lot. And going forward, it’s gonna give teams trouble I think of, you know, picking their poison in a way.”

Stanford was upended by Kansas State in its opener, 24-7, managing just 233 yards of offense.

“Absolutely missed playing them last year,” Shaw said. “I’m a West Coast kid. I’m a Pac-8, Pac-10, Pac-12 guy, and Stanford-SC always play. There’s a lot of crossover with our alumni, a lot of communication with our alumni. It’s always a special game. When we were becoming the Pac-12, I was one that raised Stanford and Cal need to play SC and UCLA, regardless. We have some great traditions there. I did miss playing them. … If you’re a competitor, it’s what you look forward to.”

The Trojans are a hefty 17-point favorite for the matchup. The total is set at 54 points.