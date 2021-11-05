Star Trek Documentary 2021 Streaming: How to Watch Online

Calling all Trekkies — a new “Star Trek” retrospective docuseries called “The Center Seat: 55 Years of Star Trek” is premiering Friday, November 5 at 10 p.m. ET/PT on the History Channel.

If you don’t have cable, here are some different ways you can watch a live stream of “The Center Seat: 55 Years of Star Trek” episodes online:

THE CENTER SEAT: 55 YEARS OF STAR TREK (Official Trailer) Starting November 5th, enjoy The Center Seat: 55 Years of Star Trek on The History Channel as we take viewers on the definitive in-depth journey behind the scenes of one of the greatest landmark franchises of all time: Star Trek! Celebrate the 55th anniversary with us as we detail how it began, where it’s been,… 2021-10-27T22:39:22Z

In honor of the 55th anniversary of beloved science fiction film and TV franchise, the History Channel is airing a 10-part docuseries exploring the history of “Star Trek,” including “how ‘Star Trek’ began, where it’s been, and how it’s boldly going where no television series has gone before,” according to the History Channel press release.

It continues:

The first four episodes will premiere on the History Channel each week beginning on Friday, November 5 at 10 p.m. Eastern and Pacific times, with six additional episodes also available on History Vault, the network’s subscription video service. Each episode focuses on a different chapter in the sci-fi drama’s groundbreaking history chronicling its inception at Lucille Ball’s legendary production company Desilu to more recent film, television adaptations and projects like The Animated Series and Phase II. The definitive in-depth journey honors the creative pioneers in sci-fi excellency and shares the impactful, sometimes risky, decisions behind pivotal moments in television history and how they ultimately made it to the small screen. In the Fall of 1964, the pilot for what would become “Star Trek” was commissioned. From the start, “The Center Seat: 55 Years of Star Trek” unveils lesser-known stories about the franchise from the importance of addressing timely topics, the creation of the character Spock, the unrelenting fans that kept the show on air and the reruns that gave it new life. These behind-the scenes stories among thousands of hours of show footage will be coupled with interviews from the cast, crew and experts who worked on set. The show includes candid interviews with “Star Trek” legends such as Nichelle Nichols, Brent Spiner, Kirstie Alley, Walter Koenig, Kate Mulgrew, Denise Crosby, Wil Wheaton, John De Lancie, Nicholas Meyer, Ronald D. Moore, Brannon Braga, Nana Visitor, Robert Picardo, Penny Johnson, Ethan Phillips, Diana Muldaur, Nicole de Boer, Roxann Dawson, Robert Beltran, Tim Russ, John Billingsley, John Dykstra, D.C. Fontana, Rick Berman and F. Murray Abraham.

The premiere episode is titled “Lucy Loves Trek” and its description reads, “It all began when Gene Roddenberry convinced Desilu to foot the bill for not one, but two ‘Star Trek’ pilots; thanks to Desilu’s boss, America’s darling Lucille Ball, the world met Kirk, Spock and McCoy.

Then on Friday, November 12 comes episode two, titled “Saturday Morning Pinks.” Its description reads, “A cartoon version of Star Trek in the early 1970s featured original series creator Gene Roddenberry, writer D.C. Fontana, and the series’ original stars.”

“The Center Seat” airs Fridays at 10 p.m. Eastern and Pacific times on the History Channel.