Homeless Man Accused of Stabbing 2 Teens in New York Cafe Attack

Steven Hutcherson is the 36-year-old suspect accused of stabbing two teenage tourists on Christmas morning in New York City after making comments about white people.

That’s according to the New York Daily News, which described Hutcherson as a “recidivist criminal.” Police sources told the Daily News that Steve Hutcherson told officers, “I want all the white people dead.”

The girls, ages 14 and 16, are from Paraguay and are expected to survive, Daily News reported. According to The New York Post, police sources said Hutcherson has been arrested 17 times in the past and was classified as an “emotionally disturbed person.” He is homeless, The Post reported.

Here’s what you need to know:

Steven Hutcherson Is Accused of Stabbing the Teenagers as They Ate With Their Family in a Grand Central Terminal Cafe, Reports Say

Deranged Grand Central attacker who allegedly stabbed teen tourists never should have been let out: former victim

According to the New York Daily News, Hutcherson is accused of stabbing the girls in the back and thigh as they ate with their family at Tartinery Cafe at Grand Central Terminal in New York City on December 25, 2023.

He had just been asked to leave the restaurant because he wasn’t ordering anything, the news site reported, when he told a worker, “I’ll leave, I don’t want the white man to get at you.”

The Daily News also reported, citing the complaint, that Hutcherson said, “I don’t want to sit with the Black people. I want to sit with the crackers.” According to Daily News, the victims, who were not identified, appear to be white.

ABC Color, a news outlet in Paraguay, reported that the attack occurred around 11:25 a.m., and the attacker was arrested within a minute. That news outlet reported that Hutcherson was charged with multiple offenses, including attempted murder, assault, and criminal possession of a weapon.

Steve Hutcherson Was Accused in a Previous Assault in November, Reports Say

Teen girls stabbed by stranger at Grand Central Terminal.

Yussif Abdullahi, 46, told The New York Post that he was a previous victim of Hutcherson, and he told the outlet, “They shouldn’t have let him out [of jail]. I don’t believe it.”

He told The Post that Hutcherson attacked him on November 7 after Abdullahi saw Hutcherson “attacking a woman.”

According to Abdullahi, when he intervened, Hutcherson shouted, “Why are you working for white people? I’m going to kill this man!” and “I’m gonna shoot you. I don’t care what kind of green card the government gave you. Open your mouth and say something. I will shoot you right now.”

Abdullahi told The Post that Hutcherson showed a gun before storming off; he is accused of punching another man 30 minutes later, The Post reported.

After being convicted in December on a misdemeanor charge, third-degree assault, Hutcherson was “sentenced to conditional discharge,” The Post reported.

“I’m so disappointed in the cops. When he was threatening me, he told me, ‘The cops don’t do s–t! They don’t do s–t!’ And what he said was true. The cops didn’t do anything,” Abdullahi said to The Post.

According to The Post, in October, Hutcherson was accused of “smashing a display case at the Bergdorf Goodman department store in Manhattan.” He received a 15-day jail sentence, The Post reported.