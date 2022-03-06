How to Watch ‘Stolen by Their Father’ Lifetime Movie Online Free

The latest ripped-from-the-headlines movie is “Stolen By Their Father,” premiering Saturday, March 5 at 8 p.m. Eastern and Pacific times on Lifetime.

If you don’t have cable or don’t have Lifetime, here are some different ways you can watch “Stolen by Their Father” online for free:

‘Stolen by Their Father’ Preview

Based on the real-life story of Lizbeth Meredith and her memoir “Piece of Me: Rescuing My Kidnapped Daughters,” “Stolen By Their Father” tells the story of “a mother who says goodbye to her young daughters for a non-custodial visit with their father, her abusive ex-husband, only to discover days later that he has kidnapped the children and taken them to Greece,” according to the Lifetime press release.

It continues:

For the next 2 years, fueled by the memories of her own childhood kidnapping, Lizbeth travels to the White House and Greece, burning through every dime and favor to get her children back. One false move and her ex-husband will vanish with her girls guaranteeing that Lizbeth will never see them again. Two false moves and he’ll make good on his promise to kill her. But a mother’s love knows no borders, and Lizbeth will risk everything to protect her daughters and bring them back home.

The film stars Sarah Drew, Carina Battrick, Caroline Palmer, Tara Yelland, and John Tokatlidis. Immediately following the film’s premiere, viewers can go “Beyond the Headlines” as Lizbeth Meredith and her real-life daughters recount the story behind the movie.

“From Lizbeth’s own challenging upbringing to the emotional toll she and her daughters went through while separated to their ultimate reunion and recovery, this documentary special digs deep into the revealing events behind ‘Stolen By Their Father,'” reads the press release.

In an interview with The List, Drew said that she was “blown away” by what Lizbeth Meredith actually went through and did to get her daughters back.

“I read up a little bit about Lizbeth and about her story, and I was completely blown away by her courage and determination in the face of so many obstacles to get her girls back. That’s how I prepared. It’s very similar to preparing for any other kind of role for me, except that you feel the gravity of, ‘I’m telling a true story and a story that actually affects a lot of people.’ There are a lot of people, and I didn’t realize this, that find themselves in this situation. This happens more often than we would like to think,” said Drew.

She added, “This is a woman who’s a survivor of abuse, of emotional and physical abuse. Her husband abused her for their entire relationship, and that’s why she got out of it. Here she is trying to desperately plead with this other government to let her have her children back when it seems that they are now also in danger in the same way that she was. It’s heart wrenching.”

“Stolen By Their Father” premieres Saturday, March 5 at 8 p.m. Eastern and Pacific times on Lifetime.