Suns vs Lakers Live Stream: How to Watch Online

The Phoenix Suns begin their first playoff journey in more than a decade as they welcome the defending champion Los Angeles Lakers to the desert on Sunday.

Game 1 (3:30 p.m. ET start time) will be televised nationally on ABC, while the rest of the games in the series will be on either ESPN, ESPN2, ABC, TNT or NBA TV. But if you don’t have cable, here are some different ways you can watch a live stream of the entire Suns vs Lakers series online:

Suns vs Lakers Preview

The Phoenix Suns are back in the NBA Playoffs after a stellar season and their reward is a matchup with LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers.

The Lakers won a play-in game against the Golden State Warriors to lock up the No. 7 seed. James hit a memorable rainbow 3-pointer over Steph Curry to lock up the victory. James notched a triple-double in the win and hit the final shot after getting poked in the eye on a previous play by Draymond Green.

“After Draymond’s finger to the eye, I was literally seeing three rims out there so I just shot at the middle one,” James said. “With the grace of the man above, I was able to knock it down.”

James will face off against his good friend Chris Paul, who has helped spur the turnaround in Phoenix.

“Our journeys, we’ve been playing this game at such a high level for a long time,” James told reporters on Wednesday after dispatching the Golden State Warriors in the play-in game. “I’ve always rooted for him, for D-Wade, for Melo to succeed. Got an opportunity to play against Melo in the playoffs a few times. I never got the opportunity to play against D-Wade in the postseason … obviously had a great four-year run (together) in Miami. It’s going to be pretty cool just to be on the same floor competing. One of the most fierce competitors this game has had over his career. Looking forward to the matchup.”

James was the source of some drama prior to Game 1, with the league telling ESPN that he violated protocols by attending a photoshoot for his tequila brand with celebrities such as Drake and actor Michael B. Jordan.

“It’s a violation of the agreed upon protocols, and, as we have in other comparable instances around the league, it has been addressed with the team,” a league spokesman told ESPN on Friday.

However, James will not be suspended and is fully available for Game 1.

The Suns won two of three regular-season matchups, although they were throttled by a James-less Lakers squad in their most recent matchup.

The Lakers are favored to win the series, despite being the lower seed. LA is a 3-point favorite for Game 1.

