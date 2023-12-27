Taylor Swift Fan’s Cause of Death Revealed After Concert Collapse

The cause of death for the Taylor Swift fan who died after collapsing during a concert by the pop star in Brazil has been revealed as heat exhaustion.

That’s according to the Associated Press, which obtained the forensic report for Ana Clara Benevides, 23.

According to the AP, Benevides “passed out during Swift’s second song,” called “Cruel Summer,” in the Rio de Janeiro concert on November 17, 2023.

She died at a hospital.

Here’s what you need to know:

Temperatures in Rio de Janeiro Soared Past 100 Degrees Fahrenheit During the Concert, Reports Say

UPDATE FROM BRAZIL: Ana Clara Benevides’ death has been confirmed as heat exhaustion. She suffered internal bleeding after the veins/arteries that irrigate her lungs ruptured, as well as multiple organ failure. Let’s keep pushing for T4F to be held accountable INVESTIGUEM A T4F pic.twitter.com/MDwhV1gaO3 — Nanda ❤️‍🔥 heard It's Time To Go live (@midnight_nanda) December 27, 2023

The AP reported that temperatures reached 105 degrees Fahrenheit in the city that day.

According to the report obtained by AP, Benevides suffered from “cardiorespiratory arrest” due to the heat exposure, and she was otherwise healthy and not involved in substance abuse

NBC News attributed the cause of death to police in Brazil and reported that Benevides “heat exhaustion that led to cardiovascular and respiratory issues,” with the report citing “alveolar hemorrhage and polyvisceral congestion caused by diffuse exposure to heat” as the fan’s cause of death.

The fan “had traveled from Mato Grosso do Sul state in midwest Brazil” to attend Swift’s concert, NBC News reported.

After the death, Swift posted a statement to her Instagram story. “I can’t believe I’m writing these words, but it’s with a shattered heart that I say we lost a fan earlier tonight before my show,” it read, according to People. “I can’t even tell you how devastated I am by this. There’s very little information I have other than the fact she was so incredibly beautiful and far too young.”

According to the Brazilian site, Folha de S. Paulo, Benevides was “on the railing in front of the stage” when she fainted inside the concert venue. She was revived for 40 minutes but suffered a “second cardiac arrest” while being rushed to the hospital, the site reported.

A thousand people fainted at the concert, the site reported, quoting firefighters, and adding that fans complained that the venue banned water bottles.

Benevides was studying psychology at a local university, the site reported.

The Company that Organized Taylor Swift’s Concert Is Being Investigated Due to the Death, Reports Say

NBC News previously reported that Brazilian police have opened an investigation into Time4Fun, the company that organized Swift’s Rio de Janeiro show.

Police told NBC that they were investigating the company for “the crime of endangering the life and health” of people at the concert.

“Event organizers will be called to testify, and other steps are underway to investigate the facts,” police said in a statement obtained by NBC.

The company’s CEO apologized in a video posted to Instagram.

CEO Serafim Abreu said in the video, according to NBC: “We know the enormous responsibility we have to organize an event of this scale, which is why we did not economize in our efforts or resources to follow the best global practices in our industry to guarantee the comfort and safety of all.”

According to the Los Angeles Times, Swift postponed her next concert after the death.

READ NEXT: Matthew Perry’s Full Autopsy Report Is Released.