‘Teen Mom 2’ Streaming: How to Watch Season 11 Online for Free

Long-running reality series “Teen Mom 2” returns for its 11th season on Tuesday, March 8 at 8 p.m. ET/PT on MTV.

If you don’t have cable, here are some different ways you can watch “Teen Mom 2” streaming online live or on-demand:

You can watch a live stream of MTV and 60-plus other TV channels on Philo TV, which comes with a seven-day free trial:

Philo Free Trial

Once signed up for Philo, you can watch “Teen Mom 2” live on the Philo app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Firestick, Apple TV, Chromecast (compatible on Android mobile), any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. You can also watch on your computer on the Philo website.

If you can’t watch live, Philo allows you to DVR programs and watch them up to 30 days later. And even if you forget to DVR something, Philo also comes with a 72-hour rewind feature, which lets you to watch most shows on-demand if they have aired in the last three days.

You can watch a live stream of MTV and 100-plus other TV channels on FuboTV, which comes with a seven-day free trial:

FuboTV Free Trial

Once signed up for FuboTV, you can watch “Teen Mom 2” live on the FuboTV app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or Series X/S, Samsung TV, LG TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the FuboTV website.

If you can’t watch live, FuboTV comes with 250 hours of cloud DVR space, as well as a 72-hour look-back feature, which allows you to watch most shows on-demand within three days (and sometimes longer) of their conclusion, even if you don’t record them.

DirecTV Stream (formerly AT&T TV) has four different channel packages: “Entertainment,” “Choice,” “Ultimate” and “Premier.” MTV is included in every one, but you can pick any package and any add-on you want with your free five-day trial:

DirecTV Stream Free Trial

Once signed up for DirecTV Stream, you can watch “Teen Mom 2” live on the DirecTV Stream app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Samsung TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the DirecTV Stream website.

If you can’t watch live, DirecTV Stream also comes with 20 hours of Cloud DVR storage (with the ability to upgrade to unlimited hours).

You can watch a live stream of MTV and 65+ other TV channels on Vidgo, which comes with a free seven-day trial:

Vidgo Free Trial

Once signed up for Vidgo, you can watch “Teen Mom 2” live on the Vidgo app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV, or Firestick, Apple TV, Chromecast, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad, or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the Vidgo website.

You can watch a live stream of MTV and 40-plus other TV channels via Sling TV’s “Sling Orange + Comedy Extra” or “Sling Blue + Comedy Extra” bundle. You can include either option in a free three-day trial:

Sling TV Free Trial

Once signed up for Sling TV, you can watch “Teen Mom 2” live on the Sling TV app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or Series X/S, Samsung TV, LG TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), airTV Mini, Oculus, Portal, iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the Sling TV website.

If you can’t watch live, Sling TV comes included with 50 hours of cloud DVR.

‘Teen Mom 2’ Season 11 Preview





Play



Is Leah Ready To Date Again? Will Briana Meet Up With Kail’s Ex? 👀 | Teen Mom 2 Season 11 Sneak Peek The moms have a lot going on this season. Leah begins seeing a new guy, while Briana may be playing with fire. Teen Mom 2 returns Tuesday, March 8th at 8/7c on MTV! #TeenMomOG #TeenMom2 #MTV Paramount+ is here! Stream all your favorite shows now on Paramount+. Try it FREE at bit.ly/3qyOeOf Subscribe to Teen… 2022-03-03T17:00:40Z

This spinoff of the OG “Teen Mom” has gone on to be even more successful than its predecessor. In its 11th season, it stars original cast members Kaitlyn Lowy and Leah Messer, plus Briana DeJesus, Jade Cline, and Ashley Jones.

The MTV site teases:

The moms work to balance their careers, family life and everyday adventures as they grow from teenage mothers into full-fledged adults ready to face the world. Whether they’re taking chances on new love, healing broken hearts or battling lawsuits and addictions, Jade, Kailyn, Leah, Briana and Ashley are striving to do what’s best for their children … In the upcoming season, Ashley, Briana, Jade, Kail and Leah navigate evolving stages of parenting, family dynamics, careers and love lives. Through their highs and lows they’ve learned that motherhood is doing what’s best for their kids, which comes at no easy cost. From new relationships and break-ups to lawsuits and recovery, this season is full of surprises not to be missed. A rehab journey, tense courtroom battles and wedding fights are all on the table as Leah, Kail, Jade, Briana and Ashley take on 2022 in season 11 of “Teen Mom 2.”

In the trailers and promos, MTV has revealed that the ongoing feud between DeJesus and Lowry is still, well, ongoing, as DeJesus talks about Lowry suing her for defamation in 2021. Messer’s new boyfriend Jaylan Mobley is also teased, as is Jones’ marriage troubles with husband Bar Smith.

“Twenty Twenty-Two is the moms’ biggest challenge yet. ‘Teen Mom’ Tuesdays are all new as they face bitter battles, new loves and a secret wedding fallout. These moms fight hard and love even harder,” teases the trailer.

The season 11 premiere episode is titled “Bless This Mess” and its description reads, “Kail files a lawsuit against Briana while Leah meets a new love interest. Sean hits a crossroads in his sobriety as Jade struggles in their relationship. After a low-key wedding, Ashley and Bar hit the rocks and she considers ending it.”

On March 15 comes episode two, titled “ChrisCross.” Its description reads, “Briana goes on Kail’s ex’s podcast leading to explosive consequences. Kloie has a medical emergency & Jade must navigate solo with Sean gone, Ashley contemplates the divorce while Bar visits his mom in Ohio. Leah goes on a date.”

“Teen Mom 2” airs Tuesdays at 8 p.m. Eastern and Pacific times on MTV.