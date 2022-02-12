‘Teen Mom’ Ashley Jones Criticizes David Eason’s Appearance

Ashley Jones, 24, recently called out David Eason, 33, after he criticized fellow ‘Teen Mom’ Leah Messer on Facebook.

David, who is married to Leah’s former co-star, Jenelle Evans, shared a Celebuzz article that insinuated that Leah might be pregnant with her fourth child. David posted the article on Facebook with the caption, “She’s a loser.”

A “Teen Mom” fan account shared a screenshot of the Facebook post on Instagram with the caption, “Why is she a loser David?”

Fans commented on the fan account’s post to show their support for Leah. One fan wrote, “oh, the irony of David calling ANYONE a loser.” Another Instagram user commented, “He loves trying to stay in the spotlight. Don’t feed the trolls.”

“Teen Mom” star Ashley Jones also commented on the post to defend her friend Leah, writing, “not chewy the chunky Chewbacca coming for my bishh.”

Fans praised Ashley for standing up for her friend. One Instagram user replied to Ashley’s comment, writing, “I like you. You always stand up for your friends.” However, one commenter took issue with Ashley’s comment and accused the “Teen Mom” star of body-shaming David, claiming she weighed more than David.

“I weigh more than the hairy hairless monster himself … no ma’am . Awful try,” Ashley fired back at the commenter.

David Eason’s Legal Troubles

David made headlines in November 2021 when he was caught driving with a revoked license.

According to a police report obtained by People Magazine, David was arrested in Columbus County, North Carolina, and charged with “driving with a revoked license and possession of an open container.”

He is scheduled to appear in court on February 16, 2022. The November 2021 incident is not the first time David has faced legal issues. According to People Magazine, he was arrested in June 2020 on charges of “assault with a deadly weapon and communicating threats.” He also faced legal troubles in 2019 after he shot and killed his wife Jenelle Evans’ dog.

David spoke to People Magazine about the incident with Jenelle’s dog in September 2019.

“This was something that nobody wants to ever have to do. The dog was aggressive,” he told the outlet. “Yes, she might not be huge or whatever, but you know when a dog bites a child on the face more than one time, then it should never be around the child again.”

He continued: “If you call the authorities at that point, the law says the dog has to be euthanized. I’m not going to pay anyone to euthanize my dog when I could do it myself.”

David told the magazine that he didn’t want to hurt the dog but felt he had to.

“I mean, I loved that dog,” he said. “I still think about her every day. It’s really hard for me. A lot of people put me down for it, they hate me for it, but like I said it was not something I wanted to do.”

Jenelle Evans on Her Marriage to David Eason

Jenelle spoke to Us Weekly in March 2021 about her relationship with David and her decision not to go through with the divorce.

“A lot of our disagreements were just bickering and arguing,” she told Us Weekly exclusively. “To me, I felt like we can work through that, especially if we went to marriage counseling and we went to parenting counseling before we’d been to marriage counseling.”

She went on to say that she is confident that she and David are going to last forever.

“I think before I wasn’t sure, but now I’m really secure with my marriage,” she told the outlet. I really do think this is forever, especially because lately we’ve been really getting along, like, for longer periods of time than before. So, it’s great.”

“Teen Mom: Family Reunion” airs Tuesdays at 8 p.m. on MTV.