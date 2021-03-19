How to Watch Tennessee vs Oregon State Basketball Without Cable

The No. 5 seeded Tennessee Volunteers begin NCAA Tournament play as they take on a scalding hot No. 12 seed Oregon State on Friday.

The game starts at 4:30 p.m. ET and will be televised nationally on TNT. But if you don’t have cable or don’t have that channel, here are some different ways you can watch a live stream of Tennessee vs Oregon State online:

(Note that with all of the following options, you’ll also be able to watch other NCAA tournament games, which are on TBS, TNT, TruTV or CBS)

Tennessee vs Oregon State Preview

Tennesee finished the regular season 18-8 and went on a nice SEC tournament run before running into a buzzsaw in Alabama, which went on to win the whole thing.

Three Volunteer players average double-figures, led by Jaden Springer (12.5). While it was a different type of year in the SEC, with traditional powers like Kentucky and Florida having down years. However, Tennessee has some signature wins by double-digits on its resume, including double-digit wins against Kansas and Colorado — who Oregon State beat for the Pac-12 crown.

Oregon State is making its first tournament appearance since 2106, but has the attention of Tennesee for their first-round matchup.

“Really well-coached team. They have a lot of different sets they like to run. And you’re right, they shot the lights out. Going from making seven (3-point shots) in the regular season up to 1o, 11 in the conference tournament. Balanced inside game,” Tenessee coach Rick Barnes said. “They have a very strong inside game. Good size. Active post players. And their guards obviously, the rim is big to them right now. They shot it well. They played well. They played hard. It looked like, to me, they really extended their defense to get more aggressive that way. What I’ve watched, I watched a couple games with them obviously. Just impressed. Right now, this time of year, they’re playing great basketball of the year. For them to do what they did to get here is really something to be proud of.”

Oregon State’s last win in the NCAA Tournament came in 1982, but the Beavers are historically hot, having knocked off ranked teams back to back to win the Pac-12 Championship last weekend. The Beavers have won six of their last seven overall.

“It was a great season, trying and very emotional. The most emotional by far,” Oregon State coach Wayne Tinkle said. “We’re happy to be here. You know it was nice to see our name flash up there. Tennessee’s a very, very tough team, but we’re going to put a plan in place. I know our guys are riding a pretty good wave of confidence right now and we’ll hope to give it our best shot.”

Ethan Thompson does the heavy lifting for the Beavers. He’s averaging a team-high 15.3 points. He’s also nabbing 3.6 rebounds and doling out 3.9 assists per game. His 1.3 steals are also a team-high.

Tennesee is an 8.5-point favorite for the matchup. The total is set at 131 points. Oregon State is 10-1 against the spread in their last 11 games. The total has gone under in four of Tennessee’s last six games.