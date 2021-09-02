Tennessee vs BGSU Football Live Stream: How to Watch Online

The Josh Heupel era in Knoxville gets underway Thursday night when the Tennessee Volunteers (0-0) open their 2021 college football season against the Bowling Green State Falcons (0-0) at Neyland Stadium.

The game (8 p.m. ET start time) will be televised on SEC Network. But if you don’t have cable or don’t have that channel, here are some different ways you can watch a live stream of Bowling Green vs Tennessee online:

Bowling Green vs Tennessee Preview

The Josh Heupel era begins in this one, as the former UCF head coach will try to improve upon the Volunteers’ 3-7 mark last season. Tennessee put up 21.5 points and 346.2 yards per game on offense, while allowing over 30 points a game on defense in 2020.

Heupel discussed a few areas he wants to see his team focus on in the season opener against the Falcons.

“A big part of football games is, and you guys have seen it, special teams and penalties early in the season,” Heupel said this week. “We need to play penalty-free and our special teams has to do a great job of playing with great technique and understanding their assignment. All three phases have got to adjust. Week one you have to expect the unexpected and be ready to adjust and be able to communicate well from the sidelines.”

Leading the Vols on offense will be Michigan transfer Joe Milton. In six games with the Wolverines last year, Milton completed 80 of 141 passes for 1,077 yards, four touchdowns and four interceptions. He also had 109 rushing yards and a score on the ground.

Bowling Green went winless in head coach Scot Loeffler’s third season, going 0-5 last year. The Falcons had one of their most lopsided seasons in recent memory. Five games is a small sample size, but the team managed just 11.4 points a game while surrendering 45.0 points a game on defense. Not good.

Junior quarterback Matt McDonald will take the reins this year, but he’ll have a short leash, as Drew Gunther, a transfer from Syracuse, is waiting in the wings. Whoever is under center should get help from running back Terion Stewart, who looked promising in the three games he appeared in last year. Steward had 295 yards and four touchdowns on 37 carries (that’s an impressive 8.0 yards per rush), so he’ll be one to watch.

“It’s going to be super exciting taking a young group down to Knoxville, Tennessee, and have them experience a game with fans in a real, true college experience,” Loeffler said about his group. “I want to say 70 percent of our roster, this will be the first time they’ve ever played a college football game with people in the stands, which will be really exciting and outstanding.”

Tennessee won the only game these two teams have ever played against each other, 59-30, back in 2015.