UT vs Memphis Basketball Live Stream: How to Watch Online

The No. 18 Tennessee Volunteers (8-2) and Memphis Tigers (6-4) meet in a big in-state game on Saturday, Dec. 18, in Nashville.

Tennessee vs Memphis Basketball 2021 Preview

Memphis looks to show its upset over No. 6 Alabama wasn’t a fluke when facing No. 18 Tennessee on Saturday, Dec. 18.

The Tigers beat the Crimson Tide on 92-78 on Tuesday, Dec. 14, to snap a four-game losing streak. Tigers leading scorer Deandre Williams posted a game-high 20 points. He leads the team offensively with 11.2 points per game and a 57.9% shooting mark.

“I’m definitely enjoying every moment of this,” Memphis head coach Penny Hardaway said according to The Associated Press’ Clay Bailey. “This team is together now.”

Tennessee head coach Rick Barnes doesn’t want his squad overlooking Memphis, with or without its big upset.

“I think they have got young players, too. This time of year, teams are struggling. There are a lot of teams that struggle this time of year. There is a lot of basketball left. They are a talented team. I think that Penny knows exactly how he wants to play,” Barnes told the media per Mike Wilson of the Knoxville News Sentinel.

Tennessee took down a couple of mid-major squads in the past week after bouncing back from a 57-52 overtime loss against Texas Tech on Dec. 4. The Volunteers beat UNC Greensboro 76-36 on Dec. 11 and South Carolina Upstate on Tuesday, Dec. 14.

“They’ve been playing exceptionally well all year,” Hardaway said about Tennessee per 10 News’ Karthik Venkataraman. “They’re guard heavy, kind of like Alabama. They do really well. We were in a slump, got out of a slump in a major way so it makes the game more interesting on Saturday.”

Oliver Nkamhoua had one of his best games of the season for the Vols with 21 points and eight rebounds. He averages 9.4 points and six rebounds per contest.

Kennedy Chandler leads the Vols in scoring with 14.6 points per game with 47.9% shooting. He also averages 5.4 assists per contest.

Santiago Vescovi has been solid for the Vols all season with 13.4 points, 4.4 rebounds, and 2.1 steals. Vescovi shoots 37% from three-point range.

Tennessee also creates turnovers effectively, ranking eighth in the country with 10.6 steals per game. Turnovers could swing Saturday’s game as Memphis comes in averaging 18.4 turnovers per contest — 350th in the country.

Odds are, turnovers were a topic of conversation in Memphis’ player-only meet after the team’s fourth-straight loss on Dec. 10. The Tigers had 17 turnovers but forced the Crimson Tide into 20.

“We knew we had to come together,” Williams said per Bailey. “We really let everything out.”