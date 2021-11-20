Tennessee vs Villanova Basketball Live Stream: How to Watch Online

The No. 5 Villanova Wildcats (2-1) face the No. 17 Tennessee Volunteers (2-0) in a big early-season matchup.

The game (1 p.m. ET start time) will be televised on ESPN News. But if you don’t have cable, here are some different ways you can watch a live stream of Tennessee vs Villanova online:

Note: Heavy may earn an affiliate commission if you sign up via a link on this page

You can watch a live stream of ESPN News and 100-plus other live TV channels on FuboTV. You’ll need the Sports Plus add-on, but you can include the main channel package and any add-ons with your free seven-day trial:

FuboTV Free Trial

Once signed up for FuboTV, you can watch Tennessee vs Villanova live on the FuboTV app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or Series X/S, Samsung TV, LG TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the FuboTV website.

You can also watch live via ESPN.com or the ESPN app. You’ll need to sign in to a cable provider to watch this way, but if you don’t have that, you can use your Fubo credentials to log in and watch.

DirecTV Stream (formerly AT&T TV) has four different channel packages: “Entertainment,” “Choice,” “Ultimate” and “Premier.” ESPN News is included in “Choice” and above, but you can pick any package and any add-on you want with your free 14-day trial.

Note that the free trial isn’t advertised as such, but your “due today” amount will be $0 when signing up. If you watch on your computer, phone or tablet, you won’t be charged for 14 days. If you watch on a streaming device on your TV (Roku, Fire Stick, Apple TV, etc.), you will be charged for the first month, but you can get still get a full refund if you cancel before 14 days:

DirecTV Stream Free Trial

Once signed up for DirecTV Stream, you can watch Tennessee vs Villanova live on the DirecTV Stream app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Samsung TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the DirecTV Stream website.

You can also watch live via ESPN.com or the ESPN app. You’ll need to sign in to a cable provider to watch this way, but if you don’t have that, you can use your DirecTV Stream credentials (may still be listed as AT&T on the list of cable providers) to log in and watch.

You can watch a live stream of ESPN News and 40-plus other live TV channels via Sling TV’s “Sling Orange + Sports Extra” bundle. This option doesn’t include a free trial, but it’s the cheapest long-term streaming service with ESPNU, and you can get your first month for just $21:

Get Sling TV

Once signed up for Sling TV, you can watch Tennessee vs Villanova live on the Sling TV app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or Series X/S, Samsung TV, LG TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), airTV Mini, Oculus, Portal, iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the Sling TV website.

You can also watch live via ESPN.com or the ESPN app. You’ll need to sign in to a cable provider to watch this way, but if you don’t have that, you can use your Sling credentials to log in and watch.

You can watch a live stream of ESPN News and 90+ other TV channels on Vidgo, which comes with a free seven-day trial:

Vidgo Free Trial

Once signed up for Vidgo, you can watch Tennessee vs Villanova live on the Vidgo app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV, or Firestick, Apple TV, Chromecast, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad, or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the Vidgo website.

You can also watch live via ESPN.com or the ESPN app. You’ll need to sign in to a cable provider to watch this way, but if you don’t have that, you can use your Vidgo credentials to log in and watch.

You can watch a live stream of ESPN News and 65+ other TV channels via Hulu With Live TV, which comes with a free seven-day trial:

Hulu With Live TV Free Trial

Once signed up for Hulu With Live TV, you can watch Tennessee vs Villanova live on the Hulu app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or Series X/S, PlayStation 4 or 5, Nintendo Switch, Samsung TV, LG TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the Hulu website.

You can also watch live via ESPN.com or the ESPN app. You’ll need to sign in to a cable provider to watch this way, but if you don’t have that, you can use your Hulu credentials to log in and watch.

Tennessee vs Villanova Preview

Tennessee gets its first major test of the season with Villanova after rolling past two mid-major squads. For Villanova it’s the second top-25 matchup in a week.

“Well, I think players and coaches, we all like big games,” Tennessee head coach Rick Barnes said via Sports Illustrated’s Volunteer Country. “I have always said in non-league, the only way you can win big games is you have to play them.”

The Tennessee Volunteers routed Tennessee-Martin in their Nov. 9 season opener 90-62. Tennessee then beat East Tennessee State 94-62 on Nov. 14.

Villanova, a Sweet 16 squad last season, has one game against a Power Five conference already in UCLA. The Wildcats came up short against the Bruins on Nov. 12 in an 86-77 defeat, and the Wildcats coughed up a 10-point lead in the process.

“They gutted it out and we didn’t,” Villanova coach Jay Wright said via the Associated Press.

Justin Moore leads the Wildcats with 19 points, 3.7 rebounds, 3.3 assists, and 1.3 steals per game.

Preseason All-American selection Collin Gillespie posts 17.3 points, 1.3 rebounds, 3.7 assists, and 1.7 steals per contest. Fifth-year star Jermaine Samuels has been solid with 16 points, 4.3 rebounds, and 17.7 assists per game.

“They’re two great leaders who have been in this program for a while now,” Moore said of Gillespie per Dan Gelston of the Associated Press.

Eric Dixon leads Villanova in rebounds with six per game. He also averages nine points, 1.7 assists, and a steal night. Brandon Slater averages 16.7 points, 4.3 rebounds, 2.7 assists, and 1.7 steals per night.

Tennessee has four players averaging double figures with Kennedy Chandler leading the way at 18 points per game. Chandler also averages three rebounds, five assists, and 1.5 steals per contest.

Olivier Nkamhoua averages a double double with 17 points and a team high 11 rebounds per game. Nkamhoua also averages an assist and 1.5 steals per night.

“He’s certainly put his work in,” Barnes said of Nkamhoua per Volunteers country. “He continues to do that. I’ve said it before, as the season goes on, people start game-planning, doing different things. He’ll see some different defenses come at him. He’ll have to adjust to that as it goes on.”

Santiago Vescovi scores 13.5 points per contest, and he averages 4.5 rebounds, two assists, and 1.5 steals. Justin Powell posts 12 points per game along with two rebounds per night.

John Fulkerson dominates on the glass with 10 rebounds per game. He also averages six points, three assists, and two blocks per contest.