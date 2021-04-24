Texas A&M Spring Game 2021 Live Stream: How to Watch Online

Texas A&M will wrap up a busy spring with the annual Maroon and White Spring Game at Kyle Field on Saturday.

The game starts at 2 p.m. ET and will be on SEC Network Plus. That’s a streaming-only option that can be watched via ESPN.com or the ESPN app, but you’ll need to sign in to a cable provider to watch.

But if you don’t have a cable subscription to sign in with, here are some other ways you can watch the 2021 Texas A&M spring game online for free:

Texas A&M Spring Game 2021 Preview

Coming off a successful, albeit condensed 8-1 campaign, the spring has been busy for Texas A&M, with the Aggies in search of a replacement for quarterback Kellen Mond — a four-year starter.

“Quarterbacks are a product of what’s around them,” Texas A&M head coach Jimbo Fisher told reporters during spring practice. “Guys around them have to do their jobs. Hopefully, we can continue to play, understanding the standard that Kellen Mond has set for us. They understand from watching him that’s the level of play we expect. Records get broken because they understand the standard and push above. Kellen set a great standard, and hopefully, we can keep pushing on that.”

The quarterbacks will be in the spotlight for the contest, with the competition being between Zach Calzada and Haynes King. Fisher broke down what he wants to see from the two QBs.

“Manage the situations, understand it, play good football. At the same time take care of the football and be smart and be intelligent and aggressive on how they play and just control the tempo of the game and the momentum of the game and don’t let it overwhelm them,” Fisher said, “I have been very pleased with their performance. It isn’t perfect. We have a long ways to go but they have done a really good job in my opinion of some of the situations and tough situations that we have put them in for spring practice.”

Not everyone will be available for the Aggies for the game, most notably at the tight end position. The team will be without starter Jalen Wydermyer and former five-star recruit Baylor Cupp.

“Cupp has had some really good practices,” said Fisher. “We’re holding on to him this last week (of practices), just to get him back healthy, from what he was going through. We knew we had to limit him going in.”

Like everyone around the college football world, Fisher is hoping for a more normal 2021 season.

“I pray for a normal football season. It’s what makes college football so special is the games and the experiences for the fans, players and families,” Fisher said. “It makes college sports so unique. We’re hoping everybody stays healthy. Not just on our team but across the country. We’re also praying for those people affected by the shooting yesterday in Bryan. Everyone is in our thoughts.

