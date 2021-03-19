Texas Tech vs Utah State Live Stream: How to Watch for Free

The No. 6 seeded Texas Tech Red Raiders begin their NCAA Tournament campaign against No. 11 seed Utah State, the Mountain West runner-up — on Friday at Assembly Hall.

The game starts at 1:45 p.m. ET and will be televised nationally on TNT. But if you don’t have cable or don’t have that channel, here are some different ways you can watch a live stream of Texas Tech vs Utah State online:

(Note that with all of the following options, you’ll also be able to watch other NCAA tournament games, which are on TBS, TNT, TruTV or CBS)

Texas Tech vs Utah State Preview

Texas Tech hasn’t exactly been on a roll, losing five of its last eight. However, the Red Raiders will be happy to see a team not from their power-packed Big 12 conference as they meet up with Utah State on Friday.

“Also, you know, the West Coast teams, I guess you would call them, that play the later games on TV, I just have a chance to watch a lot,” Beard said during a virtual press conference Sunday night in Lubbock. “So, I’ve probably watched Utah State 10 or 12 times this year, including the other night in their championship game. They’ve got really good players. We know they’re going to be disciplined. I’m looking forward to digging in tonight and preparing for a great opponent

“But my congratulations to Craig (Smith) and his staff for everything that they’ve done,” Beard added. “It’s going to great game. I think it’s going to be one of the best first-round games in the tournament.”

Utah State is a No. 11 seed and is coming off a runner-up finish in the Mountain West. Prior to the loss to San Diego State in the championship, the Aggies had won six in a row.

Both teams are strong defensively, with the Aggies giving up just 62.3 points per game and the Red Raiders at 63.4. Guard Mac McClung leads Texas Tech with 15.7 points per game, while big man Neemias Queta is getting it done for Utah State, averaging a triple-double with 15.1 points and 10 rebounds.

Most of the players are just happy to be playing after the historic cancelation of the NCAA Tournament a year ago.

“It’s just surreal,” Utah State junior forward Justin Bean said. “I haven’t had this feeling for a couple of years. Obviously last year we got in, but then we heard the news and that was really disappointing.

“To have everything turn out with the way the year started says a lot about the grit and fight of this team. We’re ready to make some noise. Our season isn’t over, so we’re pumped.”

The venue is also something unique in Assembly Hall. Both teams are in awe at the fact they’re playing at Indiana University’s Assembly Hall. That is especially true for Beard.

“I’ve been to a lot of cool places, today was the first time I’ve ever been in Assembly Hall, but it felt like I had been there before with all the studying coach Knight’s programs over the years,” Beard told reporters. “Having a personal relationship with Pat (Knight) and coach (Bob Knight), hearing the stories, it’s almost like I kind of knew where I was when I walked in. It was kind of a weird feeling. The long championship banners. The pullout bleachers. I could just kind of imagine where coach was in all the practice film I’ve watched and things like that.

“It’s just really cool that the whole thing is here and we get to play in cool venues. Assembly Hall, one of the more historic basketball venues in the history of our game. Then of course with my personal relationship and friendship with coach Knight and Pat (Knight), it makes it that much more special.”

Texas Tech is a 4-point favorite for the matchup, with the total set at 131 points.