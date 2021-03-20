Texas vs. Abilene Christian: How to Watch Online Without Cable

The Big 12 tournament champion and third-seeded Texas Longhorns will kick-off their 2021 NCAA Tournament with a matchup against 14th-seeded Abilene Christian in first-round action on Saturday.

Texas vs. Abilene Christian Preview

Fresh off their Big 12 tournament title run, the No. 3 Texas Longhorns will face the Southland Conference tournament champion, No. 14 Abilene Christian Wildcats on Saturday in an East Regional first-round matchup from Lucas Oil Stadium.

Texas heads into Indianapolis on a roll, having captured their conference tournament championship with a win over Oklahoma State in the final, 91-86.

The Longhorns, who are led by coach Shaka Smart in his sixth season, will be looking to advance past the first weekend in the NCAA Tournament for the first time since 2008.

Texas is battle-tested, coming out of one of the best conferences this season and throughout their campaign picked up eight wins against Quad 1 opponents (including two over Kansas).

The Longhorns are solid on both ends of the floor, ranking 21st in offensive efficiency and 36th in defensive efficiency, per KenPom’s metrics.

The Texas backcourt features three guards who all play at least 30 minutes per game and average double-digit points per game. One of those guards, Andrew Jones, is a leukemia survivor who has been with the team since 2016. The redshirt junior is averaging 14.6 points per game and 4.6 rebounds per game this season.

Jones is joined in the backcourt by fellow guards Courtney Ramey and Matt Coleman, who fill it up from long-range, each hitting over 38 percent from three-point distance.

The Longhorns also boast a formidable inside game, anchored by projected NBA first-round prospects – 6-9 freshman Greg Brown and 6-11 sophomore Kai Jones. Brown averages 9.6 points per game and 6.4 rebounds per game and Jones averages 8.8 points per game and 4.9 rebounds per game. In addition to Brown and Jones, 6-10 senior center Jericho Sims adds his size and strength to the mix, averaging 9.2 points per game and 7.1 rebounds per game.

Texas’ opponent, Abilene Christian, will be champing at the bit for the opportunity to go up against the Longhorns in the Big Dance. The small school based out of Abilene, Texas won the Southland Conference Tournament and earned the automatic berth to the NCAA Tournament for the second consecutive year. The Wildcats romped the conference’s top seed Nicholls state in the final by 34 points.

Abilene Christian utilizes a deep rotation that features 10 players who all average double-digit minutes.

The Wildcats are a top-notch defensive unit, who force the most turnovers per game in the country (20.3). Their 61.1 points allowed per game is the 8th fewest permitted in the nation this season.

Abilene Christian is led by 7-0 Kolton Kohl who averages 12.3 points per game and 4.8 rebounds per game.

Seven Wildcat players have made at least 20-three pointers and as a team they connect on 35.3% from long range.

The winner of the Texas-Abilene Christian game will face the winner of #6 BYU vs. #11 UCLA in the East Regional second round on Monday.

