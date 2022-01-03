‘The Bachelor’ 2022 Streaming: How to Watch Online Free

Everyone’s favorite reality dating competition series is back when “The Bachelor” premieres its 26th season on Monday, January 3 at 8 p.m. ET/PT on ABC.

If you don’t have cable, here are some different ways you can watch a live stream of “The Bachelor” Season 26 episodes online:

You can watch a live stream of ABC (live in most markets) and 100-plus other TV channels on FuboTV, which comes with a seven-day free trial:

FuboTV Free Trial

Once signed up for FuboTV, you can watch “The Bachelor” live on the FuboTV app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or Series X/S, Samsung TV, LG TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the FuboTV website.

If you can’t watch live, FuboTV comes with 250 hours of cloud DVR space, as well as a 72-hour look-back feature, which allows you to watch most shows on-demand within three days (and sometimes longer) of their conclusion, even if you don’t record them.

‘The Bachelor’ Season 26 Preview





Play



PREVIEW: Clayton Echard – Season 26! Mon Jan. 3 | The Bachelor Following an emotional and tear-stained exit from Michelle’s season of “The Bachelorette,” Clayton Echard will step into the role of “The Bachelor” for the show’s upcoming 26th season, kicking off the series’ landmark 20th year. Clayton was first introduced to audiences on the current season of “The Bachelorette,” where he showed off his rugged good… 2021-12-23T00:14:52Z

Armed with a new host in the form of former “Bachelor” and NFL player Jesse Palmer, “The Bachelor” is back with Clayton Echard set as the leading man for the 26th season. Claytonw as first introduced during Michelle Young’s season of “The Bachelorette,” where “he showed off his rugged good looks and Viking-level athleticism while managing to charm even the harshest of critics. He is a puppy-loving goofball with a heart of gold (and surprisingly good dance moves) who is ready to find the love of his life,” according to the ABC press release.

It continues:

Clayton graduated with a bachelor’s degree in health science from the University of Missouri, where he also minored in business and Spanish. He currently works in medical sales but is embarking on his MBA with the intention of starting his own business. A walk-on for the University of Missouri football team, Clayton quickly became a scholarship player who took on a prominent role in guiding the team to back-to-back SEC championship games and a national top ten ranking. He even had a brief stint with the NFL’s Seattle Seahawks before quickly realizing his football abilities didn’t quite match his business acumen. Back home in Missouri, Clayton enjoys spending time at his family home on Lake St. Louis. You can often find him there tubing out on the boat, fishing off the dock or getting competitive over some cornhole with his friends, his two younger brothers and his mom and dad. Growing up in the idyllic suburbs of St. Louis, Clayton had the perfect example of what marriage and love can be. His parents, Brian and Kelly, have been married for 29 years, and their relationship is precisely the kind Clayton so desperately wants for himself. Just like his parents, Clayton’s looking for a partner, a great love and a best friend.

“For more than 20 years, ‘The Bachelor’ has brought the world dozens of unforgettable love stories, including at one time, my own,” said Jesse Palmer in a statement. “Falling in love is one of life’s greatest gifts, and I am humbled by the opportunity to return to the show as host this season to offer the newest Bachelor advice gained from firsthand experience and I am grateful to play a small part in his journey.”

“The Bachelor” season 26 premieres on Monday, January 3 at 8 p.m. Eastern and Pacific times on ABC.