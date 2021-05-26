How to Watch The Bold Type Season 5 Online Free

Hit dramedy about young women in New York City “The Bold Type” returns for its fifth and final season on Wednesday, May 26 at 10 p.m. ET/PT on Freeform.

‘The Bold Type’ Season 5 Preview

The Bold Type | Season 5 Trailer | FreeformRaise a glass! The Final Season of The Bold Type premieres Wednesday, May 26th on Freeform, next day on Hulu. Catch up on The Bold Type now on Hulu. What to watch next: More The Bold Type clips! youtube.com/playlist?list=PLt1alZH4ufeqwBMb9ZIZ02RfHCEDxYava SUBSCRIBE: youtube.com/freeformnetwork?sub_confirmation=1 Watch full episodes of The Bold Type on Freeform: freeform.com/shows/the-bold-type About THE BOLD TYPE:… 2021-05-07T11:01:53Z

When we last saw the three ladies of “The Bold Type,” Sutton (Meghann Fahy) was not making good choices, as she drunkenly hooked up with her married high school boyfriend while estranged from her own husband, Richard (Sam Page). Meanwhile, Jane (Katie Stevens) struggled with her feelings for Scott (Mat Vairo), a writer who is her subordinate at work, and Kat (Aisha Dee) broke things off with Eva (Alex Paxton-Beesley) even though clearly there are still feelings there.

When the show returns for its fifth and final season, “the farewell episodes of the fan-favorite series will celebrate the trio’s journey into becoming who they were each meant to be. Nikohl Boosheri will recur as fan-favorite character Adena El-Amin, and Carson Kressley will guest star as himself in the season premiere,” teases the Freeform press release.

It continues, “Season four of ‘The Bold Type’ left Kat, Jane and Sutton at their limits both personally and professionally at Scarlet Magazine. After five empowering seasons, our trio is on the brink of defining who they really are and how best to leave their mark on the world. Their futures are bright, and their love and support for each other will never change.”

The season five premiere episode is titled “Trust Fall” and its description teases, “Jane races to finish a high-risk expose that could have repercussions for Jacqueline. Sutton has a chance to shine at a Scarlet retreat if she can regain her focus. And Kat wants to stay true to herself while making a big decision.”

Episode two, “The Crossover,” airs June 2 and its description reads, “All eyes are on Jane as she and Jacqueline combat a public inconsistency in her latest story. Kat runs into an old friend, sparking a new idea. Alex uses his podcast to make a statement. Sutton gets a career win but a personal blow.”

Then on June 9 comes episode three, titled “Rolling into the Future.” Its description teases, “Jane faces unexpected performance reviews that shake her confidence in The Failing Feminist. Sutton’s attempts to move on from her divorce are thwarted by other’s opinions, and Kat reunites with Adena, who has a secret.”

“The Bold Type” airs Wednesdays at 10 p.m. ET/PT on Freeform.

