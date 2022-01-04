‘The Cleaning Lady’ Streaming: How to Watch Online

The latest drama coming to TV is “The Cleaning Lady,” premiering Monday, January 3 at 9 p.m. ET/PT on FOX.

If you don’t have cable, here are some different ways you can watch “The Cleaning Lady” streaming online:

‘The Cleaning Lady’ Preview





Official Trailer: THE CLEANING LADY | FOX ENTERTAINMENT Catch the series premiere of THE CLEANING LADY Monday, January 3 on FOX! Like The Cleaning Lady on Facebook: bit.ly/TheCleaningLady_FB Follow The Cleaning Lady on Twitter: bit.ly/TheCleaningLady_TW Follow The Cleaning Lady on Instagram: bit.ly/TheCleaningLady_IG THE CLEANING LADY is a thrilling and emotionally-driven character drama about a whip-smart Cambodian doctor who comes to the U.S. for… 2021-12-14T17:01:57Z

Elodie Yung stars as Thony, a “whip-smart-Cambodian doctor” who comes to the United States because her young son, Luca (Valentino and Sebastien LaSalle), is very ill and needs better medical treatment. But she gets a lot more than she bargained for.

According to the FOX description:

With her son diagnosed with a life-threatening immunodeficiency disorder and her husband, Marco (Ivan Shaw), struggling with a gambling addiction and unable to get a visa, Thony is left to save the boy on her own. Where she once had it all – a successful career as a doctor, loving husband and family, Thony is now in Las Vegas with her sister-in-law, Fiona (Martha Millan), waiting for a matching bone marrow donor for Luca, while struggling to make ends meet as an undocumented worker. However, when the system fails and pushes her into hiding, she refuses to be beaten down and marginalized. Instead, through an unexpected run-in with a lieutenant of a powerful crime syndicate, Arman Morales (Adan Canto), she becomes a cleaning lady for their operation. Crossing into a world of moral greys, Thony begins to live a double life, keeping secrets from her family, while cleaning crime scenes for Arman and dodging the law, including the smooth-talking FBI Agent Garrett Miller (Oliver Hudson) who is in pursuit. Using her cunning and intelligence to forge her own path in the criminal underworld, Thony does what is necessary to save Luca – even if it means sacrificing her own soul in the process.

The premiere episode is titled “TNT” and its description reads, “Thony struggles to make ends meet as an undocumented worker after coming to the U.S. in search of medical treatment for her son; after witnessing a murder, Thony cleans the crime scene and begins living a double life.”

Then on January 10 comes episode two, “The Lion’s Den,” whose description reads, “Thony attempts to sever ties with the crime syndicate when the FBI comes asking questions, but when her son’s health declines, she ends up deeper involved with the syndicate; things turn violent during a weapons exchange.”

During a panel with the Television Critics Association, Yung said that what drew her to the part was that she felt like it celebrated her whole person.

“I was so glad I could be seen for the first time for really who I am as a whole person, with my origins, my background, and also just what I could bring as an actor,” said the star. “It was such a strong part, and draining, but beautiful to have.”

“The Cleaning Lady” premieres Monday, January 3 at 9 p.m. Eastern and Pacific times on FOX.