The Flash Season 8 Streaming: How to Watch Online

Hit superhero drama “The Flash” is back for its eighth season, premiering Tuesday, November 16 at 8 p.m. ET/PT on The CW.

If you don’t have cable, here are some ways you can watch a live stream of “The Flash” Season 8 episodes online:

Heavy may earn an affiliate commission if you sign up via a link on this page

You can watch a live stream of the CW (live in most, but not all, markets) and 100-plus other TV channels on FuboTV, which comes with a seven-day free trial:

FuboTV Free Trial

Once signed up for FuboTV, you can watch “The Flash” live on the FuboTV app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or Series X/S, Samsung TV, LG TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the FuboTV website.

DirecTV Stream (formerly AT&T TV) has four different channel packages: “Entertainment,” “Choice,” “Ultimate” and “Premier.” The CW (live in select markets) is included in every one, but you can pick any package and any add-on you want with your free 14-day trial.

Note that the free trial isn’t advertised as such, but your “due today” amount will be $0 when signing up. If you watch on your computer, phone or tablet, you won’t be charged for 14 days. If you watch on a streaming device on your TV (Roku, Fire Stick, Apple TV, etc.), you will be charged for the first month, but you can get still get a full refund if you cancel before 14 days:

DirecTV Stream Free Trial

Once signed up for DirecTV Stream, you can watch “The Flash” live on the DirecTV Stream app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Samsung TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the DirecTV Stream website.

You can watch a live stream of the CW (live in select markets) and 65+ other TV channels via Hulu With Live TV, which you can try out for free with a seven-day trial:

Hulu With Live TV Free Trial

Once signed up for Hulu With Live TV, you can watch “The Flash” live on the Hulu app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or Series X/S, PlayStation 4 or 5, Nintendo Switch, Samsung TV, LG TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the Hulu website.

‘The Flash’ Season 8 Preview





Play



Video Video related to the flash season 8 streaming: how to watch online 2021-11-16T14:00:45-05:00

When we last saw the intrepid superheroes of “The Flash,” Barry Allen (Grant Gustin) was desperately searching for his missing wife, Iris West-Allen (Candice Patton). In the season seven finale, Eobard Thawne (Tom Cavanagh) suddenly showed up and incapacitated Heart (Karan Oberoi) and tried to kill Barry, vowing that he would become faster than the Flash. Kramer (Carmen Moore) also found out that she is a metahuman with incredible mimicry powers and Barry and Iris renewed their wedding vows.

When season eight picks up, six months have passed and everything is quiet in Central City… until the arrival of a new threat.

The CW press release reads:

After stopping the Godspeed War last season, it’s six months later and Barry and Iris West-Allen are now at the top of their game — both in their careers as superhero and reporter and as a devoted couple. But when the powerful alien Despero unleashes near annihilation on Central City, The Flash and his team — Caitlin Snow/Frost (Danielle Panabaker), Meta-Empath Cecile Horton (Danielle Nicolet), the light-powered meta Allegra Garcia (Kayla Compton), brilliant tech-nerd Chester P. Runk (Brandon McKnight) and retired detective Joe West (Jesse L. Martin) — must once again defy impossible odds to save the day. But their victory is short-lived as two new threats rise from the ashes of “Armageddon,” one of which will unleash unforeseen horrors into the lives of Barry and his teammates… and change Team Flash forever.

The season eight premiere episode is titled “Armageddon, Part 1” and its description reads, “When a powerful alien threat arrives on Earth under mysterious circumstances, Barry, Iris and the rest of the team are pushed to their limits in a desperate battle to save the world.”

Then on November 23 comes episode two, titled “Armageddon, Part 2,” whose description reads, “Despero warns The Flash that great tragedies will lead to Armageddon; Barry doubles down on proving his innocence, but a devastating revelation pushes him to seek counsel from Black Lightning.”

The eighth season will begin with a five-episode crossover event bringing together all of The CW’s superhero properties: “Batwoman,” “Arrow,” “Black Lightning” and “Legends of Tomorrow.”

“The Flash” airs Tuesdays at 8 p.m. Eastern and Pacific times on The CW.