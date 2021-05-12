How to Watch ‘The Hills: New Beginnings’ Season 2 Online

Starting in 2019, MTV revived its popular reality show “The Hills” with “The Hills: New Beginnings.” Now it is back with its second season, which premieres Wednesday, May 12 at 9 p.m. ET/PT on MTV.

If you don’t have cable, here are some different ways you can watch “The Hills: New Beginnings” streaming online for free:

Heavy may earn an affiliate commission if you sign up via a link on this page

You can watch a live stream of MTV and 60-plus other TV channels on Philo TV, which comes with a seven-day free trial:

Philo Free Trial

Once signed up for Philo, you can watch “The Hills: New Beginnings” live on the Philo app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Firestick, Apple TV, Chromecast (compatible on Android mobile), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. You can also watch on your computer on the Philo website.

If you can’t watch live, Philo allows you to DVR programs and watch them up to 30 days later. And even if you forget to DVR something, Philo also comes with a 72-hour rewind feature, which lets you to watch most shows on-demand if they have aired in the last three days.

You can watch a live stream of MTV and 100-plus other TV channels on FuboTV, which comes with a seven-day free trial:

FuboTV Free Trial

Once signed up for FuboTV, you can watch “The Hills: New Beginnings” live on the FuboTV app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Firestick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, Samsung Smart TV, Android TV, iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. You can also watch on your computer via the FuboTV website.

If you can’t watch live, FuboTV comes with 250 hours of cloud DVR space, as well as a 72-hour look-back feature, which allows you to watch most shows on-demand within three days (and sometimes longer) of their conclusion, even if you don’t record them.

AT&T TV has four different channel packages: “Entertainment”, “Choice”, “Ultimate” and “Premier.” MTV is included in every one, but you can pick any package and any add-on you want with your free 14-day trial.

Note that the free trial isn’t advertised as such, but your “due today” amount will be $0 when signing up. If you watch on your computer, phone or tablet, you won’t be charged for 14 days. If you watch on a streaming device on your TV (Roku, Fire Stick, Apple TV, etc.), you will be charged for the first month, but you can get still get a full refund if you cancel before 14 days:

AT&T TV Free Trial

Once signed up for AT&T TV, you can watch “The Hills: New Beginnings” live on the AT&T TV app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Samsung Smart TV, iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the AT&T TV website.

If you can’t watch live, AT&T TV also comes with 20 hours of Cloud DVR storage (with the ability to upgrade to unlimited hours).

You can watch a live stream of MTV and 40+ other channels via either the Sling Orange plus Comedy Extra bundle or the Sling Blue plus Comedy Extra bundle. This option doesn’t come with a free trial, but you can get $25 off your first month:

Get Sling TV

Once signed up for Sling TV, you can watch “The Hills: New Beginnings” live on the Sling TV app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV, or Firestick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, Samsung Smart TV, LG Smart TV, Android TV, airTV Mini, Oculus, Portal, iPhone, Android phone, iPad, or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the Sling TV website.

If you can’t watch live, Sling TV comes included with 50 hours of cloud DVR.

You can watch a live stream of MTV and 65+ other TV channels on Vidgo. This option doesn’t include a free trial, but you can get your first month for just $10:

Vidgo Free Trial

Once signed up for Vidgo, you can watch “The Hills: New Beginnings” live on the Vidgo app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV, or Firestick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Android TV, iPhone, Android phone, iPad, or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the Vidgo website.

You can watch a live stream of MTV and 65+ other TV channels via Hulu With Live TV, which you can try out for free with a seven-day trial:

Hulu With Live TV Free Trial

Once signed up for Hulu With Live TV, you can watch “The Hills: New Beginnings” live on the Hulu app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV, or Firestick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, Xbox 360, PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch, Samsung Smart TV, LG Smart TV, Android TV, iPhone, Android phone, iPad, or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the Hulu website.

If you can’t watch live, Hulu with Live TV comes with both its extensive on-demand library (which includes most shows after they air) and 50 hours of Cloud DVR storage (with the ability to upgrade to “Enhanced Cloud DVR,” which gives you 200 hours of DVR space and the ability to fast forward through commercials).

‘The Hills: New Beginnings’ Season 2 Preview

‘The Hills: New Beginnings’ (Season 2) | First LookSometimes moving forward means putting everything to the test. Can they start over again? The Hills: New Beginnings returns with Season 2 Wednesday, May 12th at 9/8c on MTV! #MTV #TheHills Paramount+ is here! Stream all your favorites shows now on Paramount+. Try it FREE at bit.ly/3qyOeOf The Hills: New Beginnings follows many original cast… 2021-04-13T20:32:21Z

The first season of “The Hills: New Beginnings” saw original cast members Brody Jenner, Audrina Patridge, Heidi Montag, Spencer Pratt, Stephanie Pratt, Whitney Port, Jason Wahler, Justin Brescia (aka Justin Bobby), and Frankie Delgado reunite alongside newcomers Brandon Thomas Lee, Mischa Barton, Kaitlyn Carter, Ashley Wahler, and Jennifer Delgado — those last three are the wives of Jenner, Wahler, and Frankie Delgado, respectively.

In season two, Stephanie Pratt and Barton will not be returning, but socialite Caroline D’Amore has joined the cast. Original cast member Kristin Cavallari is also set to join in season two as a guest star.

The finale of season one, which aired back in September 2019, saw Montag debut a new single, “Glitter and Glory,” and having a vow renewal with husband Pratt. Meanwhile, Patridge and Brescia tried to bury the hatchet after a season full of drama between them.

Now on the new season, the MTV press release teases:

After a year of lockdowns and lost time, the cast of Hollywood’s most iconic friend group is reuniting. This season finds them at a crossroads and their lives tested like never before. While some struggle with the financial strains from the global pandemic and rebuilding businesses, others are navigating through rocky relationships, struggling with addiction as well as their mental and physical health. From a highly-publicized divorce and rekindling former flames to starting new families and surprise pregnancies, all bets are off this season. Joined by a new Hollywood “it” girl on the scene and a long-awaited reunion with a former castmate, the group is writing their newest chapter once again.

The premiere episode is titled “Burying the Past” and its description teases, “After almost a year apart, the group reunites to bury the past with the hope of starting anew; Brody attempts to reinvent his body and soul as he focuses on making amends with Kaitlynn.”

Episode two airs on May 19 and its description reads, “Following the friends as they return to the city they loved and left in their 20s; now 30-somethings and ready to face the future, they re-examine past mistakes, make new ones, and strive to regain the fame and fire they once had.”

“The Hills: New Beginnings” airs Wednesdays at 9 p.m. ET/PT on MTV.