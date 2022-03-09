‘The Masked Singer’ 2022 Live Stream: How to Watch Online Free

Hit singing competition show “The Masked Singer” is back for its seventh season, premiering Wednesday, March 9 at 8 p.m. ET/PT on FOX.

If you don’t have cable, here are some different ways you can watch “The Masked Singer” streaming online for free:

‘The Masked Singer’ Season 7 Preview





Host Nick Cannon and judges Robin Thicke, Jenny McCarthy, Nicole Scherzinger and Ken Jeong are back for another season of outrageously amazing costumes and trying to guess which celebrities are inside of them.

The FOX press release teases:

“The Masked Singer” features celebrities facing off against one another with one major twist: each singer is shrouded from head-to-toe in an elaborate costume, complete with full face mask to conceal his or her identity. With each performance, the host, panelists, audience, viewers and even the other contestants are left guessing who is singing behind the mask. Ranging from Grammy Award winners to legendary athletes, and everything in between, the singers may attempt to throw the crowd off their scent, while keen observers might pick up on tiny clues buried throughout the show. One singer will be eliminated each week, ultimately revealing his or her true identity.

The 15 season seven costumes revealed so far include: Prince, Queen Cobra, Space Bunny, Armadillo, Firefly, Hydra, Jack in the Box, Miss Teddy, Ringmaster, Cyclops, Ram, Thingamabob, Baby Mammoth, McTerrier, and Lemur. This year, the celebrities are divided into three groups called “Good,” “Bad,” and “Cuddly.”

Team Good includes Firefly, McTerrier, Prince, Ringmaster, and Armadillo. Team Bad includes Ram, Cyclops, Queen Cobra, Hydra and Jack in the Box. Team Cuddly includes Thingamabob, Lemur, Space Bunny, Baby Mammoth and Miss Teddy. According to “Entertainment Weekly,” there are no wildcards this year. Instead, the teams are competing against each other, so there won’t be an episode of all Team Good or all Team Bad. It will be mixed up. Exactly how the competition between teams works is yet to be revealed.

Past celebrities who have competed on the show have included Gladys Knight, Donny Osmond, Seal, Patti LaBelle, Drew Carey, Lil Wayne, Mickey Rourke, Rob Gronkowski, Lonzo Ball, Wendy Williams, Tori Spelling, Dionne Warwick, Kermit The Frog, Caitlyn Jenner, Todrick Hall, JoJo, Wiz Khalifa, Bow Wow, Jesse McCartney, Chris Daughtry, David Foster, Katharine McPhee, Clint Black, Faith Evans, Bobby Berk, Willie Robertson, Natasha Bedingfield, Honey Boo Boo and Mama June, Rob Schneider, Tyga, Larry the Cable Guy, and more.

The six winners of the series so far are T-Pain (Monster), Wayne Brady (Fox), Kandi Burruss (Night Angel), LeAnn Rimes (Sun), Nick Lachey (Piglet) and Jewel (Queen of Hearts).

“The Masked Singer” airs Wednesdays at 8 p.m. Eastern and Pacific times on FOX.